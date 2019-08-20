Hillcrest Asset Management Increases Position in Ii (IIVI); Institute For Wealth Management Has Increased Holding in Tesla (TSLA)

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ii (IIVI) by 36.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 47,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The institutional investor held 179,753 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69 million, up from 131,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $39.24. About 597,295 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 19/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC llVl.O : DEUTSCHE BANK INITIATES WITH BUY, $56 TARGET PRICE; 12/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing; 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q EPS 37c-EPS 43c; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Introduces 1 kW Direct Diode Laser Engine; 30/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $85 MLN

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 461.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 2,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.63B market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $6.89 during the last trading session, reaching $226.83. About 5.31M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 03/05/2018 – Ok this is idiotic. $TSLA; 15/05/2018 – Tesla is shutting down Model 3 production for six more days; 17/04/2018 – Tesla denies Model 3 production line shutdown is safety-related; 03/05/2018 – Is Musk Unhinged, And Other Questions for Cash-Constrained Tesla; 11/04/2018 – Report on Business: Tesla targets November 2019 for start of Model Y production; 29/03/2018 – Tesla returned to German subsidies list, ending row; 18/05/2018 – Mercedes-Benz to make Tesla-rivalling electric compact car; 08/03/2018 – Tesla’s Accounting Chief Exits Company as Departures Continue; 10/05/2018 – Autopilot was not engaged during Florida Model S crash -Tesla; 30/03/2018 – The Weekly Fix: Haters Gonna Hate, Credit Raters Gonna Rate – Lessons for Tesla

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71 million and $459.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 8,412 shares to 6,674 shares, valued at $372,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 29,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,985 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. DENHOLM ROBYN M had bought 1,000 shares worth $232,720. $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4.

