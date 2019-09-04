Hillcrest Asset Management Increased Washington Federal (WAFD) Holding; American Capital Management Position in Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Has Lowered by $2.49 Million as Share Value Rose

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 11,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 474,280 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.05 million, down from 485,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $288.54. About 171,557 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Washington Federal (WAFD) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 74,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 279,311 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07 million, up from 205,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Washington Federal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $35.2. About 160,525 shares traded. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has risen 9.19% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAFD News: 30/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Cash Div of 17 Cents Per Shr; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC ANNOUNCES BOARD SUCCESSION PLAN UPDATE; 26/03/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Board Succession Plan Update; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Quarterly Earnings Per Share Of $0.57; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal 2Q Net $49.3M; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL NAMES THOMAS J. KELLEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL AMENDS MERGER PACT WITH ANCHOR BANCORP; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC SAYS ANNOUNCED A FURTHER STEP IN ITS SUCCESSION PLAN BY APPOINTING THOMAS J. KELLEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/04/2018 – Washington Federal Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL ALLOWS ANCHOR TO TERMINATE WITHOUT FEE

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 19,015 shares to 33,340 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kornit Digital by 37,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.89M shares, and has risen its stake in Aerovironment (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28 million for 63.84 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0.03% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 331,114 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd invested in 0% or 939 shares. Mairs & Power holds 0.01% or 3,398 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability reported 27,113 shares. Perkins Capital Management Incorporated holds 1.97% or 13,350 shares in its portfolio. The Georgia-based Earnest Prns Ltd Llc has invested 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Spinnaker reported 8,171 shares stake. Centurylink Investment Management holds 6,699 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt reported 51,800 shares. Acg Wealth holds 15,705 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.55% or 261,276 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Inc holds 0.01% or 137 shares. 436,610 are owned by Fmr Ltd Llc. Tocqueville Asset Management LP holds 0.09% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 31,788 shares. Los Angeles Management Equity invested in 0.38% or 307,177 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold WAFD shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 66.77 million shares or 3.40% less from 69.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Llc owns 165 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 36,183 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancorp invested in 0% or 148,700 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Bessemer Grp owns 90 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP invested in 1,725 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 0.01% or 711,013 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company reported 122 shares. Prudential Inc holds 0.02% or 399,870 shares in its portfolio. 30,802 are owned by Ameritas Invest Ptnrs. Fuller & Thaler Asset holds 219,961 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 12,167 shares. D E Shaw And Co, a New York-based fund reported 53,710 shares. The Idaho-based Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). The Colorado-based Semper Augustus Invests Gru Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.96% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).