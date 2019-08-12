Hillcrest Asset Management Increased Its Cathay Bank (CATY) Position by $2.71 Million; Nokota Management LP Has Decreased Its Position in Facebook (FB) as Share Price Rose

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cathay Bank (CATY) by 35.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 82,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% . The institutional investor held 310,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.54M, up from 228,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cathay Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $34.16. About 326,355 shares traded. Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) has declined 10.81% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CATY News: 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $135.3 MLN VS $112.1 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Cathay General Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q EPS 78c; 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cathay General Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CATY); 06/03/2018 Cathay General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q Net $63.8M

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 85.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 489,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 85,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.17M, down from 574,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $529.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $185.55. About 8.28 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook-Cambridge Analytica: A timeline of the data hijacking scandal; 26/03/2018 – Cramer says China-U.S. trade, Stormy Daniels’ “60 Minutes” interview, short-sellers and Facebook’s data scandal all contributed to the recovery; 09/05/2018 – FACEBOOK ACCUSED OF PRIVACY VIOLATIONS IN CLASS-ACTION SUIT; 18/04/2018 – Facebook faces certain regulation in the European Union in May and the potential for U.S. regulation due to the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 29/05/2018 – ITALY’S DI MAIO SAYS NEVER SOUGHT EURO EXIT: FACEBOOK; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS REVIEWING SEN. GRASSLEY INVITE FOR ZUCKERBERG; 02/05/2018 – Facebook’s Undiminished Ambitions; 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS NOT FIND ANY BREXIT REFERENDUM RELATED ADS OR PAGES ON FACEBOOK DIRECTLY MANAGED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA OR SCL GROUP; 10/04/2018 – Facebook is the least-trusted major tech company 56 percent of Americans trust Facebook the least out of any major tech company; 04/04/2018 – Full story: Facebook raises number of users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal to 87 million

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold CATY shares while 75 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 56.37 million shares or 1.60% less from 57.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Llc stated it has 4,098 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 13,510 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 109,341 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Blackrock owns 10.42 million shares. 195,055 were reported by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. Cwm Lc holds 0% or 77 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.03% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 200,187 shares. Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) stated it has 0.01% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). M&R Capital Mgmt owns 1,141 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 0.05% or 3.55M shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 133,412 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. International invested in 0.03% or 200,540 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 1.25 million shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $988.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 102,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.91 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Bancshares Na reported 0.01% stake. Capstone Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 8,099 shares. Blue Chip Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 812 shares. Kemnay Advisory Serv stated it has 3.66% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Aspen Inv Incorporated accumulated 6,770 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc holds 750 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management has invested 0.28% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mount Vernon Associate Md holds 12,978 shares or 3.3% of its portfolio. 198,326 are owned by Suntrust Banks. 3,087 are owned by Berkshire Asset Mgmt Lc Pa. Srs Investment Management Limited Liability holds 6.36% or 1.69 million shares. Portolan Limited Com holds 65,304 shares. Cim Limited Liability invested in 3.22% or 52,633 shares. Illinois-based Interocean Cap Llc has invested 0.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rbf Cap Ltd Com reported 86,700 shares.

