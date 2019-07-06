Hillcrest Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) by $3.43 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Dover (DOV) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Quantbot Technologies LP Decreased Its Stake

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 87.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 91,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,688 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 104,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $102.74. About 978,504 shares traded or 3.75% up from the average. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 20/03/2018 – Dover Corp Names Richard J. Tobin CEO, Presiden; 09/05/2018 – DOVER REPORTS DISTRIBUTION OF SHRS OF APERGY TO HOLDERS; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QTRLY PERFORMANCE WAS PARTIALLY OFFSET BY SOFTER THAN EXPECTED RETAIL REFRIGERATION MARKETS; 16/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Investigation into two untimely deaths in Dover; 26/03/2018 – Delaware AG: DigiGirlz Returns to Wilmington University’s Dover Campus, May 8, 2018; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $1.9 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 6% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp. Sees Apergy 1Q Rev $283M; 20/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – CEO ROBERT LIVINGSTON WILL RETIRE ON APRIL 30; 09/05/2018 – Dover Announces Distribution of Shrs of Apergy to Hldrs

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) by 35.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 381,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.11 million, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lexington Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.49. About 655,582 shares traded. Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has risen 12.48% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.05% the S&P500. Some Historical LXP News: 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO $0.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 EPS 54c-EPS 57c; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – REAFFIRMING 2018 ADJ COMPANY FFO $0.95 TO $0.98 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – SEES 2018 SHR $0.54 TO $0.57; 06/03/2018 Lexington Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST LXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Rev $102.6M; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 Adj FFO of 95c/Shr-98c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold LXP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 196.38 million shares or 13.48% more from 173.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doheny Asset Ca holds 256,250 shares or 1.97% of its portfolio. 30,261 are owned by Profund Ltd Liability Com. Raymond James And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Cap Fund holds 36,100 shares. Eventide Asset Management Ltd Company reported 80,000 shares stake. Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Strs Ohio invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Martingale Asset Management Lp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) or 211,300 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 24,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Pa has 621,358 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 133,600 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% or 251,286 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 133,532 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Renaissance Invest Gp Limited Co holds 4,500 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va holds 0.07% or 2,493 shares. At Bank & Trust accumulated 0.05% or 4,009 shares. Fincl Corporation reported 71 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 106,442 shares. Dupont Cap Management accumulated 0.06% or 29,005 shares. Guardian Life Of America, a New York-based fund reported 416 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Newfocus Fincl Grp Lc holds 38,043 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 1.02M shares stake. 25,057 are owned by Benedict Fincl Advisors. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt has invested 0.37% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Northern Corp invested in 2.16 million shares.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intelsat Sa (NYSE:I) by 78,867 shares to 81,351 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sirius Xm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 631,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 641,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $3.26 million activity. Another trade for 2,184 shares valued at $196,713 was sold by Kosinski Anthony K. Spurgeon William also sold $1.14 million worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) shares. On Tuesday, February 12 Cabrera Ivonne M sold $641,609 worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) or 7,272 shares.