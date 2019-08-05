Hillcrest Asset Management Has Lifted Cathay Bank (CATY) Holding; Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)’s Sentiment Is 1.41

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 90 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 64 sold and trimmed equity positions in Ameris Bancorp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 40.14 million shares, up from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ameris Bancorp in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 47 Increased: 59 New Position: 31.

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased Cathay Bank (CATY) stake by 35.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc acquired 82,076 shares as Cathay Bank (CATY)’s stock rose 1.75%. The Hillcrest Asset Management Llc holds 310,700 shares with $10.54 million value, up from 228,624 last quarter. Cathay Bank now has $2.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.37% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.07. About 435,552 shares traded or 9.17% up from the average. Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) has declined 10.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CATY News: 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q EPS 78c; 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $135.3 MLN VS $112.1 MLN; 06/03/2018 Cathay General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q Net $63.8M; 19/04/2018 – Cathay General Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cathay General Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CATY)

More notable recent Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Stock Gained 78% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Bank Stocks We’re Watching Now – Motley Fool” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Strong Sell Stocks for July 31st – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 4.64% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp for 682,786 shares. Jcsd Capital Llc owns 179,600 shares or 4.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp has 4.24% invested in the company for 1.02 million shares. The Virginia-based Fj Capital Management Llc has invested 2.02% in the stock. Forest Hill Capital Llc, a Arkansas-based fund reported 171,289 shares.

Analysts await Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 9.89% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ABCB’s profit will be $69.45 million for 9.18 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Ameris Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 3.77% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.73. About 379,373 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) has declined 17.92% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD OKS AMERIS BANCORP BUY OF ATLANTIC COAST; 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O; 22/03/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Ameris Deal Expected to Close During 2Q; 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp; 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial clients primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company has market cap of $2.55 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, and SBA Division. It has a 10.64 P/E ratio. It offers commercial and retail checking accounts, regular interest-bearing savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.