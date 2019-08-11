Hillcrest Asset Management Has Increased By $1.55 Million Its Schnitzer Steel Inds (SCHN) Holding; Primecap Management Company Lowered By $2.92 Million Its Carmax (KMX) Holding

Primecap Management Company decreased Carmax Inc. (KMX) stake by 0.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Primecap Management Company sold 42,290 shares as Carmax Inc. (KMX)’s stock rose 12.01%. The Primecap Management Company holds 12.03 million shares with $839.44M value, down from 12.07 million last quarter. Carmax Inc. now has $13.91 billion valuation. It closed at $84.03 lastly. It is down 16.87% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased Schnitzer Steel Inds Inc (SCHN) stake by 36.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc acquired 67,341 shares as Schnitzer Steel Inds Inc (SCHN)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Hillcrest Asset Management Llc holds 254,061 shares with $6.10M value, up from 186,720 last quarter. Schnitzer Steel Inds Inc now has $645.90M valuation. The stock decreased 4.25% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.12. About 206,793 shares traded. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has declined 20.39% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHN News: 21/03/2018 – SCHNITZER 2Q PRELIM ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.25-$1.31 W/ TAX BENEFIT; 30/04/2018 – Schnitzer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Schnitzer Steel; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q EPS $1.42; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Rises in March; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Net $41.9M; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Rev $559.4M; 22/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.42

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.88 million for 15.68 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CarMax skids 7% as Wedbush cites weakening metrics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chuck Akre Comments on CarMax – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Undervalued Stocks Growing Their Book Values – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Pension Service has 238,575 shares. Moreover, Fdx Advsr has 0.08% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 34 shares. Prudential invested in 0.03% or 239,750 shares. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.05% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Marathon Asset Management Llp owns 1.11M shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 0.04% or 3.59M shares. Wetherby Asset Management Inc invested in 0.03% or 3,248 shares. Argent Com accumulated 7,920 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 36 shares stake. Eqis Capital Management Inc reported 0.05% stake. Amp Cap Investors Limited holds 49,163 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group reported 3,028 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 27,190 shares. Stifel Finance has 79,876 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering CarMax (NYSE:KMX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CarMax had 19 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, June 19. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Buckingham Research. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained it with “Hold” rating and $80 target in Monday, June 24 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, June 24 by Buckingham Research. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of KMX in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report.

Primecap Management Company increased Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 70,550 shares to 5.06 million valued at $200.85M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc Class A stake by 1,985 shares and now owns 2.20 million shares. Technipfmc Plc was raised too.

More notable recent Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cash Dividend On The Way From Schnitzer Steel Industries – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/8/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SCHN) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold SCHN shares while 50 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 21.88 million shares or 0.38% less from 21.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). D E Shaw & Co, New York-based fund reported 9,263 shares. Van Eck Associate Corp accumulated 0% or 40,278 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Foundry Prns Llc stated it has 216,298 shares. California-based Shelton Capital Mgmt has invested 0.09% in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). United Kingdom-based Legal & General Public Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Lesa Sroufe & Co, Washington-based fund reported 96,424 shares. Aqr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Martingale Asset LP has 0.04% invested in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) for 153,239 shares. 621,242 are held by Acadian Asset Management Llc. Swiss Bankshares has invested 0% in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Shufro Rose Limited Com holds 0.09% or 36,166 shares in its portfolio. 13,706 are held by Gsa Capital Llp.