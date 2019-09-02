Hillcrest Asset Management Has Boosted Winnebago Industries (WGO) Holding by $3.18 Million; Eagleclaw Capital Managment Has Increased Cme Group (CME) Holding

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Winnebago Industries (WGO) by 35.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 102,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The institutional investor held 387,192 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06M, up from 284,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $32.02. About 420,324 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 3,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 15,100 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, up from 11,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 645,142 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 05/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 21/05/2018 – CME variable storage rate data for K.C. wheat; 23/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT ON TECHNICAL BUYING, POSITIONING AHEAD OF FRIDAY’S USDA MONTHLY CATTLE REPORT -TRADE; 03/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: UP OVER 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER TOPPING 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 18/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT ON FUND BUYING, HIGHER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 22/03/2018 – China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?; 14/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND SELLING AFTER DRIFTING BELOW 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures up 3-cent price limit; 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP INC. – STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER; 24/04/2018 – CME GROUP CME.O SAYS RAISES STORAGE RATES ON K.C. WHEAT FUTURES 0#KW: TO 11 CTS/BU PER MONTH UP FROM 8 CTS AFTER INITIAL VARIABLE STORAGE RATE OBSERVATION PERIOD

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $176,113 activity. Happe Michael J bought $102,163 worth of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) on Wednesday, March 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 29.09 million shares or 4.71% more from 27.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mount Vernon Assocs Inc Md reported 38,562 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited reported 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Wells Fargo Communications Mn accumulated 161,633 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company stated it has 319,800 shares. Kj Harrison Prtnrs has 32,750 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 27,490 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 178 shares. Raymond James Svcs accumulated 14,419 shares or 0% of the stock. Alphaone Investment Svcs Ltd reported 1,845 shares. Skyline Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 238,300 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Us Bancorp De reported 2,939 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Cwm Limited Liability Com has 525 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 93 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci invested in 0.08% or 87,351 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 3,240 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 283,914 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.08% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Mizuho Bancorporation owns 1.03M shares or 1.5% of their US portfolio. Alyeska Lp holds 1,911 shares. 15,311 were reported by Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.22% or 16,422 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp reported 0.07% stake. 1,748 were reported by Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Advsrs Ok accumulated 11,995 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.06% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Wade G W And Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 2,094 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited holds 84,968 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio.

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66M and $219.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,725 shares to 16,016 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

