Hillcrest Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Schnitzer Steel Inds (SCHN); As Stryker (SYK) Market Valuation Rose, Jensen Investment Management Has Lifted Its Position

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Inds Inc (SCHN) by 36.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 67,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 254,061 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10 million, up from 186,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schnitzer Steel Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $644.56M market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $24.07. About 66,200 shares traded. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has declined 20.39% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHN); 21/03/2018 – SCHNITZER 2Q PRELIM ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.25-$1.31 W/ TAX BENEFIT; 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.25-EPS $1.31; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q EPS $1.42; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.42; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR INCLUDES TAX BENEFITS OF $0.52/SHARE ASSOCIATED TAX REFORM; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Schnitzer Steel; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Net $41.9M; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL 2Q REV. $559M, EST. $508.0M (2 EST.); 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.31

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 0.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 5,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 2.16M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $427.34M, up from 2.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $218.52. About 558,417 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 21/03/2018 – REG-Stryker announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.70-Adj EPS $1.75; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (XL/T); Catalog number: 0400; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, X-Large; Catalog Number: 0400-770-000 Sterile personal

More notable recent Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stryker Making Excellence Look Effortless – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Stryker Corporation (SYK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Stryker reports second quarter 2019 operating results NYSE:SYK – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stryker Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,380 shares to 53,369 shares, valued at $14.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 5,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.96M shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 134,242 were accumulated by Roffman Miller Assoc Pa. Freestone Holdg, a Washington-based fund reported 2,086 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0.06% or 472,959 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.16% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). 10,810 are owned by Haverford Trust. Toth Financial Advisory Corp holds 2.93% or 63,444 shares. Dean Investment Ltd Liability accumulated 18,059 shares. Blue Capital Inc holds 7,685 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 31 shares. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0.12% or 1.39 million shares in its portfolio. Everence Cap Mngmt has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Rock Point Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 2.27% or 24,441 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt owns 1,500 shares. Partner Investment Mngmt Lp owns 11,607 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16,843 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold SCHN shares while 50 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 21.88 million shares or 0.38% less from 21.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12 shares. Hillcrest Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.98% stake. Sei holds 0% or 35,130 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 910 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested 0% in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Northern Trust owns 490,479 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) for 118,175 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). 512,601 were reported by Matarin Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp stated it has 441,890 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aperio Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 103,296 shares. Moreover, Advisory Service Net Limited Co has 0% invested in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) for 450 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 196,385 shares. Citigroup invested 0% in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 28,656 shares in its portfolio.