Hillcrest Asset Management Boosted Its Malibu Boats Class A (MBUU) Holding; Expedia Group (EXPE) Shareholder Westpac Banking Raised Holding

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Malibu Boats Inc Class A (MBUU) by 35.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 73,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 282,596 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19M, up from 209,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Malibu Boats Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $643.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.86. About 64,774 shares traded. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 0.22% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU); 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,603 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78 billion, up from 39,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.44. About 906,251 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 14/03/2018 – European Vacation Rental Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are 9flats, Airbnb, Expedia & FlipKey – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY GROSS BOOKINGS, INCLUDING HOMEAWAY, INCREASED $3.6 BILLION OR 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $27.2 BILLION; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video); 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss $149M; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO WAS $2.3 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 15% COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Poi; 26/03/2018 – EXPEDIA, REPORTS NAME CHANGE TO EXPEDIA GROUP,

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 8,235 shares to 52,915 shares, valued at $7.61B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 34,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 841,482 shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 0.1% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Moreover, Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us has 0.13% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Strs Ohio has 7,511 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 272,338 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Winslow Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.56 million shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Management Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Element Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk has 0.05% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). 46 are held by Dubuque Bank And Trust. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 81,724 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank accumulated 86,524 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 303,228 shares. Seizert Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp owns 135,250 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Stifel Finance accumulated 203,045 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

