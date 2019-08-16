Hillcrest Asset Management Boosted Holding in Virtusa (VRTU) as Valuation Declined; Xilinx (XLNX) Holder Ghp Investment Advisors Raised Position

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Virtusa Corp (VRTU) by 35.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 73,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.79% . The institutional investor held 281,541 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.05M, up from 208,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Virtusa Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.37% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.77. About 378,822 shares traded or 86.23% up from the average. Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) has declined 13.96% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 22/05/2018 – Virtusa Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $1.23 BLN TO $1.27 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Virtusa Expands Digital Engineering Capabilities With The Acquisition Of ETouch; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $0.50 TO $0.66; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 16/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees FY19 Rev $1.230B-$1.270B; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa 4Q Rev $281.3M; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $140.0 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa 4Q EPS 6c

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 26,586 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 22,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $103.8. About 1.96M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $212,500 activity.

