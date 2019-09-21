Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Both Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC) and Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 103 2.44 N/A 3.21 33.27 Retractable Technologies Inc. 1 0.91 N/A -0.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. and Retractable Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. and Retractable Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 5.2% Retractable Technologies Inc. 0.00% -8% -5.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.9 beta indicates that Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. is 10.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Retractable Technologies Inc. has a 0.71 beta which is 29.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Retractable Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Retractable Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. and Retractable Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Retractable Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$120.5 is Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 14.50%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. and Retractable Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.8% and 12.1%. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 43.7% of Retractable Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. -0.97% 1.57% 7.25% 7.04% 16.48% 20.43% Retractable Technologies Inc. 1.4% 3.03% 3.43% 7.98% -7.52% 25.04%

For the past year Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Retractable Technologies Inc.

Summary

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. beats Retractable Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. The company also offers patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as blood pressure, physical assessment, vital signs monitoring, diagnostic cardiopulmonary, diabetic retinopathy screening, and thermometry products; and respiratory health products, including Vest, VitalCough, MetaNeb, and Monarch systems to assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages. In addition, it provides surgical solutions products comprising surgical tables, lights, and pendants; positioning devices for use in shoulder, hip, spinal, and lithotomy surgeries; platform-neutral positioning accessories; and operating room surgical safety and accessory products, such as scalpels and blades, light handle systems, skin markers, and other disposable products. The company sells and rents its products to acute and extended care facilities through direct sales force and distributors; and directly to patients in the home, as well as sells its products to primary care facilities through distributors. Further, it offers diagnostic cardiology devices, to serve the continuum of clinical care, from acute care to primary care, and clinical research organizations. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. Its principal products comprise VanishPoint 0.5mL insulin syringes; 1mL tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; 0.5mL, 1mL, 2mL, 3mL, 5mL, and 10mL syringes; EasyPoint needles; VanishPoint blood collection tube holders; VanishPoint IV safety catheters; small diameter tube adapters; allergy trays; Patient Safe syringes; Patient Safe Luer caps; and VanishPoint blood collection sets, as well as VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company is also developing retractable needles and syringes, glass syringes, dental syringes, IV catheter introducers, and blood collection sets. It serves healthcare providers, such as acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctorsÂ’ offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, long-term care facilities, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.