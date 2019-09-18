Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) Trades at $103.71 After Triangle; Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Cut By $900,987 Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 3.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 8,117 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc holds 213,316 shares with $23.85 million value, down from 221,433 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $379.13B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $118.57. About 9.94M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – MOVES- Moelis, JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 07/05/2018 – JPM’S ULRICH: DELEVERAGING, DERISKING TO CONTINUE IN CHINA; 13/03/2018 – DELEK US HOLDINGS INC DK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 06/03/2018 – JetBlue to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-5 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 09/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available; 16/05/2018 – ConvergeOne Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) formed triangle with $96.45 target or 7.00% below today’s $103.71 share price. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) has $6.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $103.71. About 312,265 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – GROETELAARS WILL JOIN CO’S BOARD; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.57-$4.6; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Appoints John Groetelaars As President And Chief Executive Officer; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Kaman; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Dividend to 20c; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom To Divest Certain of Its Third-Party Rental Business to Universal Hospital Services; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRC); 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Adj EPS 88c

Analysts await Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.63 per share. HRC’s profit will be $110.24 million for 15.71 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 55.82 million shares or 4.37% more from 53.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thomas White International Limited has invested 0.1% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Wedge Cap Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc owns 126,171 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 29,300 shares. First Light Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 2,121 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 9,100 shares. Sei Invs Company reported 111,412 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 86,852 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 13,613 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc. Asset One stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). D E Shaw & holds 49,543 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Burney has 0.03% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 4,504 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 39,352 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp reported 0.47% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Advisors Asset Management has 0.05% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Among 2 analysts covering Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hill-Rom Holdings has $125 highest and $108 lowest target. $120.50’s average target is 16.19% above currents $103.71 stock price. Hill-Rom Holdings had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, August 5. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased Univest Financial Corporatio (NASDAQ:UVSP) stake by 29,885 shares to 1.08M valued at $28.44M in 2019Q2. It also upped Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) stake by 8,826 shares and now owns 68,611 shares. Athene Hldg Ltd was raised too.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.25 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 6.83% above currents $118.57 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares.

