Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) Reaches $106.17 After 5.00% Up Move; Cornerstone Ondemand Has 1.69 Sentiment

The stock of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.08% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $106.17. About 222,731 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 9.93% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.50% the S&P500.

Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 113 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 67 sold and decreased their stakes in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 49.87 million shares, up from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cornerstone Ondemand Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 54 Increased: 86 New Position: 27.

The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $61.83. About 212,154 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) has risen 14.81% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.69 billion. The Company’s products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers.

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Cornerstone Sets Date to Announce Q2 2019 Results – Business Wire" on July 02, 2019

Sheffield Asset Management L.L.C. holds 13.94% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for 111,180 shares. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc owns 3.27 million shares or 11.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tensile Capital Management Llc has 8.6% invested in the company for 1.12 million shares. The Florida-based Rgm Capital Llc has invested 6.62% in the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors, a California-based fund reported 394,455 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Hill-Rom had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, April 15. The stock of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 20.

More notable recent Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "How Does Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Stand Up To These Simple Dividend Safety Checks? – Yahoo Finance" on July 01, 2019

Analysts await Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. HRC’s profit will be $80.79M for 21.94 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.