Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) At $104.73 Forms Top; Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Sentiment Is 1.95

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) formed multiple top with $108.92 target or 4.00% above today's $104.73 share price. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) has $6.99B valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $104.73. About 453,605 shares traded or 3.30% up from the average. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 9.93% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.50% the S&P500.

Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 144 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 74 reduced and sold holdings in Sage Therapeutics. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 53.89 million shares, up from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Sage Therapeutics in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 47 Increased: 96 New Position: 48.

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-3.32 EPS, down 822.22% or $2.96 from last year’s $-0.36 per share. After $-3.37 actual EPS reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.48% EPS growth.

Dafna Capital Management Llc holds 8.49% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for 123,806 shares. Bb Biotech Ag owns 1.38 million shares or 5.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eventide Asset Management Llc has 4.41% invested in the company for 805,000 shares. The New York-based Ghost Tree Capital Llc has invested 3.23% in the stock. Hood River Capital Management Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 350,368 shares.

The stock decreased 1.34% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $187.41. About 181,270 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) has declined 2.09% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.52% the S&P500.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $9.59 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus , as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 200,979 are held by Btim Corporation. Foster Motley Inc holds 0.23% or 15,084 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement reported 104,654 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 0.09% or 17,900 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.01% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Advisory Networks Ltd has 0.01% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 12,345 shares. Gradient Limited Liability holds 0% or 19 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields has 0.11% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Moreover, Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has 0% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Sageworth Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 299 shares. 5,783 are held by M&T Retail Bank Corp. 9,766 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Dubuque National Bank & Trust And accumulated 0% or 65 shares.

Analysts await Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. HRC’s profit will be $80.79M for 21.64 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Hill-Rom has $116 highest and $60 lowest target. $94.67’s average target is -9.61% below currents $104.73 stock price. Hill-Rom had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, February 20. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Needham. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15.