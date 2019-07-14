Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) At $104.01 Forms Top; Radiant Logistics (RLGT) Sentiment Is 1.84

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) formed multiple top with $108.17 target or 4.00% above today’s $104.01 share price. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) has $6.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $104.01. About 376,768 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 9.93% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – BOARD DECLARED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Showcases Surgical Leadership and New Safety Innovations at AORN 2018; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS SAYS ON MARCH 6, BOARD ELECTED WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS NAMES WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – Siemens Healthineers and Hill-Rom to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities; 14/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Announces Divestiture Of Third-Party Rental Business; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Adj EPS 88c; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 07/05/2018 – Hill-Rom, Siemens Healthineers to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities

Radiant Logistics Inc (RLGT) investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.47, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 70 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 38 trimmed and sold stock positions in Radiant Logistics Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 23.99 million shares, up from 21.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Radiant Logistics Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 30 Increased: 39 New Position: 31.

More notable recent Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Radiant Logistics â€“ Generating Cash, Lowering Debt, Ready To Acquire – Benzinga” on May 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Radiant Logistics Announces Notice Of Redemption Of 9.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock – PRNewswire” published on December 06, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “5 of the Best Stocks to Buy Under $10 – Investorplace.com” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Radiant Logistics Declares Dividend Of $0.609375 Per Share On Its 9.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock – PR Newswire” published on October 12, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Radiant Clipper Recognized as Intermodal Carrier of the Year for PFG – PR Newswire” with publication date: October 17, 2018.

Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Radiant Logistics, Inc. for 680,845 shares. Quantum Capital Management owns 265,793 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kestrel Investment Management Corp has 0.86% invested in the company for 295,299 shares. The Minnesota-based Perkins Capital Management Inc has invested 0.47% in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 428,862 shares.

Radiant Logistics, Inc. operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services firm primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $261.75 million. The firm offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services. It has a 20.31 P/E ratio. It also provides other value-added logistics services, such as customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing services, as well as distribution solutions.

The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.28. About 476,417 shares traded or 14.26% up from the average. Radiant Logistics, Inc. (RLGT) has risen 75.00% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGT News: 21/05/2018 – Drill Collars Market to Witness Enhanced Demand for Oil & Gas, and Rapid Industrialization: Radiant Insights, Inc; 19/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE – UNSOLICITED EXPRESSION OF INTEREST FROM RADIANT LIFE CARE WITH PROPOSAL FOR MAKING INVESTMENT AND/OR RE-STRUCTURING THE COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – Fiber Laser Market is Expected to Develop at a Substantial CAGR in the Years to Come: Radiant Insights, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Market to Grow Owing to Introduction Of Innovative Drugs: Radiant Insights, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Radiant Opto-Electronics Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$145.3M Vs NT$721.5M; 26/03/2018 – Dog Food Market is Expected to Grow at a Substantial CAGR in the Years to Come: Radiant Insights, Inc; 09/05/2018 – Medical Advanced Visualization System Market To Grow Owing To Infusion Of Advanced Computer Technology: Radiant Insights, Inc; 29/03/2018 – Healthcare Packaging Market to Reach Double-Digit Growth Rates in Near Future: Radiant Insights, Inc; 17/04/2018 – Electronic Cartography Market to Gain from Increasing Usage of Electronic Navigation Systems: Radiant Insights, Inc; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think

Analysts await Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. RLGT’s profit will be $5.95 million for 11.00 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Radiant Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Analysts await Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. HRC’s profit will be $80.79 million for 21.49 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Hill-Rom has $116 highest and $60 lowest target. $94.67’s average target is -8.98% below currents $104.01 stock price. Hill-Rom had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance invested in 7,340 shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Tru Department holds 0% or 330 shares. Campbell Co Investment Adviser Limited Liability Corp reported 2,400 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The accumulated 108,665 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 6,684 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 14,393 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 187,194 shares. Advisory Network Lc owns 1,050 shares. Alyeska Invest Grp Inc L P has invested 0.52% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 21,726 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors invested in 721 shares or 0% of the stock. Vigilant Cap Management Lc has 0.02% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Martingale Asset Management L P holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 496,990 shares. Gam Ag holds 12,139 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).