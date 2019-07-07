Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. has 86% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 63.11% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.3% of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.16% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.50% 5.20% Industry Average 31.53% 17.41% 10.70%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. N/A 100 30.56 Industry Average 65.84M 208.80M 91.71

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 1.88 2.63 2.75

With average price target of $94.67, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. has a potential downside of -10.60%. The potential upside of the competitors is 31.91%. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. -1.68% -7.22% -5.37% 0.81% 9.93% 10.6% Industry Average 4.52% 13.86% 33.74% 39.17% 46.79% 45.44%

For the past year Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. are 1.7 and 1.3. Competitively, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s competitors have 4.22 and 3.43 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. is 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.91. In other hand, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.11 which is 11.09% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s rivals beat Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. The company also offers patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as blood pressure, physical assessment, vital signs monitoring, diagnostic cardiopulmonary, diabetic retinopathy screening, and thermometry products; and respiratory health products, including Vest, VitalCough, MetaNeb, and Monarch systems to assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages. In addition, it provides surgical solutions products comprising surgical tables, lights, and pendants; positioning devices for use in shoulder, hip, spinal, and lithotomy surgeries; platform-neutral positioning accessories; and operating room surgical safety and accessory products, such as scalpels and blades, light handle systems, skin markers, and other disposable products. The company sells and rents its products to acute and extended care facilities through direct sales force and distributors; and directly to patients in the home, as well as sells its products to primary care facilities through distributors. Further, it offers diagnostic cardiology devices, to serve the continuum of clinical care, from acute care to primary care, and clinical research organizations. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.