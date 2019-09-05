Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC) is a company in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. has 83.8% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 62.86% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.1% of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.93% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.50% 5.20% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. N/A 103 33.27 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 0.00 1.24 2.46 2.72

$119 is the consensus price target of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., with a potential upside of 13.04%. As a group, Medical Instruments & Supplies companies have a potential upside of 35.48%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. -0.97% 1.57% 7.25% 7.04% 16.48% 20.43% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. are 1.7 and 1.3. Competitively, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s competitors have 3.92 and 3.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.9 and its 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.10 which is 9.98% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. The company also offers patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as blood pressure, physical assessment, vital signs monitoring, diagnostic cardiopulmonary, diabetic retinopathy screening, and thermometry products; and respiratory health products, including Vest, VitalCough, MetaNeb, and Monarch systems to assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages. In addition, it provides surgical solutions products comprising surgical tables, lights, and pendants; positioning devices for use in shoulder, hip, spinal, and lithotomy surgeries; platform-neutral positioning accessories; and operating room surgical safety and accessory products, such as scalpels and blades, light handle systems, skin markers, and other disposable products. The company sells and rents its products to acute and extended care facilities through direct sales force and distributors; and directly to patients in the home, as well as sells its products to primary care facilities through distributors. Further, it offers diagnostic cardiology devices, to serve the continuum of clinical care, from acute care to primary care, and clinical research organizations. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.