Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) and Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC) and Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 101 2.48 N/A 3.21 30.56 Cantel Medical Corp. 73 3.64 N/A 1.78 37.85

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. and Cantel Medical Corp. Cantel Medical Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Cantel Medical Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 5.2% Cantel Medical Corp. 0.00% 11.9% 7.6%

Risk and Volatility

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. is 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.91. From a competition point of view, Cantel Medical Corp. has a 1.09 beta which is 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. Its rival Cantel Medical Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 1.8 respectively. Cantel Medical Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. and Cantel Medical Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Cantel Medical Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -10.96% for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. with consensus target price of $94.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86% of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.8% of Cantel Medical Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.8% of Cantel Medical Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. -1.68% -7.22% -5.37% 0.81% 9.93% 10.6% Cantel Medical Corp. -4.69% -0.82% -18.62% -20.1% -45.9% -9.55%

For the past year Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. has 10.6% stronger performance while Cantel Medical Corp. has -9.55% weaker performance.

Summary

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. beats Cantel Medical Corp. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. The company also offers patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as blood pressure, physical assessment, vital signs monitoring, diagnostic cardiopulmonary, diabetic retinopathy screening, and thermometry products; and respiratory health products, including Vest, VitalCough, MetaNeb, and Monarch systems to assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages. In addition, it provides surgical solutions products comprising surgical tables, lights, and pendants; positioning devices for use in shoulder, hip, spinal, and lithotomy surgeries; platform-neutral positioning accessories; and operating room surgical safety and accessory products, such as scalpels and blades, light handle systems, skin markers, and other disposable products. The company sells and rents its products to acute and extended care facilities through direct sales force and distributors; and directly to patients in the home, as well as sells its products to primary care facilities through distributors. Further, it offers diagnostic cardiology devices, to serve the continuum of clinical care, from acute care to primary care, and clinical research organizations. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention products and services for the healthcare market worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Endoscopy, Water Purification and Filtration, Healthcare Disposables, and Dialysis. The Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets; transport systems; mobile medical carts; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid and flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; cleaning and disinfecting reusable components used in gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures; and technical maintenance services. The Water Purification and Filtration segment provides water purification systems; bicarbonate systems; hollow fiber filters; filtration and separation, liquid disinfectants and cold sterilization, and dry fog products; and room temperature sterilizers for the dialysis and specific healthcare applications, research laboratories and pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and commercial industrial customers. The Healthcare Disposables segment offers biological and chemical integrators, sterilization pouches, towels, bibs, tray liners and sponges, nitrous oxide/oxygen sedation equipment and related single-use disposable nasal masks, face masks, shields, hand sanitizers, germicidal wipes, surface disinfectants, saliva ejectors, evacuator tips and plastic cups, and prophy angles and pastes, as well as waterline treatment products for maintaining safe dental unit waterlines. The Dialysis segment provides medical device reprocessing systems, sterilants/disinfectants, dialysate concentrates, and other supplies for renal dialysis. The company sells its products through its direct distribution network in the United States; and directly or under third-party distribution agreements internationally. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.