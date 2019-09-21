Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) and Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) Comparison side by side

As Medical Instruments & Supplies businesses, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC) and Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 103 2.44 N/A 3.21 33.27 Atrion Corporation 831 9.55 N/A 18.93 40.64

Table 1 demonstrates Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. and Atrion Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Atrion Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atrion Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. and Atrion Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 5.2% Atrion Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 15.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.9 beta indicates that Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. is 10.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Atrion Corporation’s 75.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.25 beta.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. Its rival Atrion Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.3 and 8.3 respectively. Atrion Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. and Atrion Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Atrion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 14.50% at a $120.5 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. and Atrion Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 83.8% and 65% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Atrion Corporation has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. -0.97% 1.57% 7.25% 7.04% 16.48% 20.43% Atrion Corporation 1.5% -8.39% -11.86% 0.55% 20.46% 3.83%

For the past year Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Atrion Corporation.

Summary

Atrion Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. The company also offers patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as blood pressure, physical assessment, vital signs monitoring, diagnostic cardiopulmonary, diabetic retinopathy screening, and thermometry products; and respiratory health products, including Vest, VitalCough, MetaNeb, and Monarch systems to assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages. In addition, it provides surgical solutions products comprising surgical tables, lights, and pendants; positioning devices for use in shoulder, hip, spinal, and lithotomy surgeries; platform-neutral positioning accessories; and operating room surgical safety and accessory products, such as scalpels and blades, light handle systems, skin markers, and other disposable products. The company sells and rents its products to acute and extended care facilities through direct sales force and distributors; and directly to patients in the home, as well as sells its products to primary care facilities through distributors. Further, it offers diagnostic cardiology devices, to serve the continuum of clinical care, from acute care to primary care, and clinical research organizations. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells fluid delivery devices, and ophthalmic and cardiovascular products worldwide. The companyÂ’s fluid delivery products include valves that promote infection control and needle safety, as well as for use in intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the fields of anesthesia and oncology. Its cardiovascular products comprise MPS2 myocardial protection system that delivers fluids and medications, and mixes drugs, as well as controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products that are used in heart bypass surgery. The companyÂ’s ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. It also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measures the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, the company produces pressure relief valves and inflation systems, principally for use in aviation and marine industries; components used in survival products, such as life vests, life rafts, escape slides, inflatable boats, and other inflatable structures; and one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics and munitions during transportation, as well as pressure relief valves for use in other medical and non-medical applications. Atrion Corporation sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers, as well as other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.