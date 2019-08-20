Hill-Rom Holdings (HRC) to pay $0.21 on Sep 30, 2019; Shorts at Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Raised By 1.11%

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRC) is expected to pay $0.21 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:HRC) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc’s current price of $105.56 translates into 0.20% yield. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc’s dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $105.56. About 242,229 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Second-Quarter Profit Falls 16%; 26/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Showcases Surgical Leadership and New Safety Innovations at AORN 2018; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – BOARD DECLARED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.57-$4.6; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Announces Divestiture Of Third-Party Rental Business; 09/04/2018 – FDA: Hill-Rom, Inc.- Progressa Bed – AC-powered adjustable hospital bed; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom To Divest Certain of Its Third-Party Rental Business to Universal Hospital Services; 07/05/2018 – Siemens Healthineers and Hill-Rom to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) had an increase of 1.11% in short interest. ATGE’s SI was 4.10 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.11% from 4.05M shares previously. With 332,500 avg volume, 12 days are for Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)’s short sellers to cover ATGE’s short positions. The SI to Adtalem Global Education Inc’s float is 7.19%. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 368,459 shares traded or 17.17% up from the average. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) has declined 13.48% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ATGE News: 23/03/2018 LAUNCH: ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION $300M TLB FOR REFI; MTG 3/26; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Ba3 TO ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC. TO RATING ‘BB’; 26/03/2018 – ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION- PROCEEDS FROM NEW FACILITIES WILL BE USED BY COTO REPAY ITS OUTSTANDING $165 MLN BALANCE ON EXISTING FACILITY, OTHERS; 08/05/2018 – Adtalem Global Education Announces New Board Directors and Leadership Changes; 16/05/2018 – ACAMS 14th Annual AML & Financial Crime Conference – Europe; 09/04/2018 – Adtalem Global Education Hosts Investor Day; 26/03/2018 – ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC – EXPECTS NEW FACILITIES WILL PROVIDE A REVOLVING CREDIT COMMITMENT FOR $300 MLN AND A SEVEN-YEAR TERM LOAN OF $300 MLN; 17/05/2018 – National Academy of Medicine President to Deliver 2018 Commencement Address for Ross University School of Medicine; 03/05/2018 – ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC ATGE.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 1 TO 2 PCT

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.05 billion. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. It has a 33.29 P/E ratio. The firm also offers patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as blood pressure, physical assessment, vital signs monitoring, diagnostic cardiopulmonary, diabetic retinopathy screening, and thermometry products; and respiratory health products, including Vest, VitalCough, MetaNeb, and Monarch systems to assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 181,562 shares stake. Southernsun Asset holds 283,581 shares or 2.15% of its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.02% or 8,300 shares in its portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 12,139 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 64,152 were reported by Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. North Star Investment Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Covington Invest Advisors has invested 1.39% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 673,764 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 156 shares. Sectoral Asset Mngmt holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 158,799 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd has 0.11% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 510,000 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Eam Investors Limited Liability Company holds 15,124 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Company reported 86,261 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Eqis Capital Management owns 5,652 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Hill-Rom has $125 highest and $108 lowest target. $119’s average target is 12.73% above currents $105.56 stock price. Hill-Rom had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The stock of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. Needham maintained the shares of HRC in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:HRC) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hill-Rom Holdings Keeps Its Growth Streak Alive – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Hill-Rom Holdings Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Stand Up To These Simple Dividend Safety Checks? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do You Know About Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HRC) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

More notable recent Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Adtalem Global Education Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2019 Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Ross University School of Medicine and Saint Peter’s University Partner to Increase Physician Diversity – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.