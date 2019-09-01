Hill-Rom Holdings (HRC) to pay $0.21 on Sep 30, 2019; Css Lifted By $73.32 Million Its Coty (COTY) Holding

Css Llc increased Coty Inc (COTY) stake by 95216.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Css Llc acquired 6.67M shares as Coty Inc (COTY)’s stock rose 0.65%. The Css Llc holds 6.67M shares with $76.73M value, up from 7,000 last quarter. Coty Inc now has $7.16B valuation. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 5.20 million shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 09/05/2018 – COTY INC COTY.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.125/SHR; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Rev $2.22B; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – CONTINUE TO AIM TO DELIVER MODEST ORGANIC NET REVENUE GROWTH FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Coty Inc. Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer, Executive Committee Member; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 12C; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY SHR LOSS DILUTED – REPORTED $0.10; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY NET REVENUES OF $2,222.7 MLN INCREASED 9.4% AS REPORTED; 23/04/2018 – DJ Coty Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COTY); 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coty Inc Rtgs, Rates Recap; Otlk Stable

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRC) is expected to pay $0.21 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:HRC) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc's current price of $107.68 translates into 0.20% yield. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc's dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.68. About 284,066 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Coty Inc has $1700 highest and $900 lowest target. $11.36’s average target is 18.95% above currents $9.55 stock price. Coty Inc had 13 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Thursday, August 29. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 30 by DA Davidson. Citigroup downgraded Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) on Tuesday, April 2 to “Neutral” rating. Bank of America maintained Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) rating on Thursday, August 29. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $1100 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, August 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, August 29 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, July 2 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Neutral”. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $12.40 million activity. $12.40M worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shares were bought by HARF PETER.

Css Llc decreased Fortive Corp stake by 713 shares to 5,531 valued at $5.83M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Rpt Realty (Call) stake by 36,100 shares and now owns 4,800 shares. Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (NYSE:TEVA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tobam has 0.3% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 20,671 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0.14% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Verity Asset Inc accumulated 43,984 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Mngmt Lp has invested 0.35% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Cutter Brokerage Incorporated stated it has 21,838 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 771,983 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 87,921 shares. Parkside Fin Bank And holds 814 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.02% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 37,600 shares. 40.26M were accumulated by Millennium Ltd Llc. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 423,500 shares. Axa has invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability accumulated 10,300 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 0.01% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 449,497 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Hill-Rom has $125 highest and $108 lowest target. $119’s average target is 10.51% above currents $107.68 stock price. Hill-Rom had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Monday, March 11. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $11600 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. Barclays Capital maintained Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) rating on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $108 target. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.13 billion. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. It has a 33.96 P/E ratio. The firm also offers patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as blood pressure, physical assessment, vital signs monitoring, diagnostic cardiopulmonary, diabetic retinopathy screening, and thermometry products; and respiratory health products, including Vest, VitalCough, MetaNeb, and Monarch systems to assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 285,438 shares. Wedge Cap L Lp Nc stated it has 131,190 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.07M shares. Metropolitan Life Insur invested in 0.02% or 7,340 shares. Sweden-based Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab has invested 0.01% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Burney Company, Virginia-based fund reported 4,509 shares. Glenmede Na holds 534 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 23,525 are held by Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr Inc holds 0% or 2,469 shares. 22,490 were reported by Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp. Lpl Financial Limited Company holds 2,319 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Putnam Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). 36,261 were reported by Cipher L P. Front Barnett Associate Limited Liability Co stated it has 29,277 shares.