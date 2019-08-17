Hill Rom Holdings (HRC) Stake Has Raised by Cooke & Bieler Lp; Frontier Capital Management Co Trimmed Its Stake in Burlington Stores (BURL) as Stock Rose

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 7,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 341,629 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.53M, down from 348,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $172.13. About 768,757 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Net $240.7M; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 SHIFTED COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 2.6% TO 3.4%; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Net $82.6M; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Sales Up 9%-10%; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.73 TO $5.83; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 2Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS 95c; 08/03/2018 Burlington Stores 4Q Rev $1.94B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Burlington Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BURL); 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.09

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Hill Rom Holdings (HRC) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 9,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 220,152 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.31 million, up from 211,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Hill Rom Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $105.25. About 324,944 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 14/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.57-$4.6; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 20/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Enhances Spot™ Vision Screener To Serve Senior Population; 26/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Showcases Surgical Leadership and New Safety Innovations at AORN 2018; 09/04/2018 – FDA: Hill-Rom, Inc.- Progressa Bed – AC-powered adjustable hospital bed; 07/05/2018 – Siemens Healthineers and Hill-Rom to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM RAISES QTRLY DIV; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – NOW 2018 EXPECTS ADJUSTED EARNINGS, EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS, OF $4.60 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE

More notable recent Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:HRC) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Hillrom Buys Breathe Technologies In $130M Deal – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) CEO John Groetelaars on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Hill-Rom Holdings Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Stand Up To These Simple Dividend Safety Checks? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BURL’s profit will be $76.32 million for 37.42 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Burlington Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.73% negative EPS growth.