Hill Rom Holdings (HRC) Holder Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Raised Its Holding by $975.29 Million; Mckesson (MCK) Market Value Rose While Legacy Private Trust Boosted Its Position

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 348.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 14,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 19,250 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 4,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $146.33. About 1.29M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY SHR VIEW $13.35 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS IN DEAL VALUED AT $800 MLN; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Rev $51.6B; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q ADJ EPS $3.49, EST. $3.56; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Plan Designed to Increase Efficiency, Accelerate Execution, Improve Long-Term Performance; 02/04/2018 – Hyland completes acquisition of OneContent from Allscripts; 15/05/2018 – McKesson Directors Must Face Investor Suit Over Opioid Shipments; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include New Offerings to Strengthen, Expand Role of Retail Pharmacy in Patient Care Delivery; 15/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE ALLOWS CLAIMS OVER MCKESSON EXECUTIVE PAY

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Hill Rom Holdings Inc (HRC) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 9,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 75,303 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97B, up from 66,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Hill Rom Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $105.07. About 276,820 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 12/03/2018 – HILL-ROM REPORTS SALE OF THIRD-PARTY RENTAL BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Dividend to 20c; 07/05/2018 – Siemens Healthineers and Hill-Rom to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Kaman; 01/05/2018 – IMRIS and Hill-Rom Announce Commercial Launch of New Magnetic Resonance Neurosurgical Table; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM DECLARES DIV 20C/SHR, WAS 18C/SHR, EST. 19.25C; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – BOARD DECLARED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHARE; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM RAISES QTRLY DIV

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 283,153 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $456.85B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orix Corp (NYSE:IX) by 193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,208 shares, and cut its stake in Kar Auction Servic (NYSE:KAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold HRC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & owns 74,769 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jennison Limited Liability has 870,852 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 181,562 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.06% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, Maine-based fund reported 1,250 shares. Texas Yale Cap invested in 107,172 shares. Argi Invest Svcs Limited Liability Company owns 2,296 shares. 3,100 were reported by Yorktown Management Rech Com. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.04% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Shelton Cap Management owns 481 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Lp has invested 0.57% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 7,503 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa reported 0.01% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 34,633 shares. Sei Invs Communications accumulated 125,454 shares.

