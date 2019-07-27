Hill Rom Holdings (HRC) Holder Dupont Capital Management Has Upped Its Position; As Cme Group (CME) Stock Rose, Guardian Capital LP Raised Position

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Hill Rom Holdings Inc (HRC) by 54.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 3,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,804 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 5,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Hill Rom Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $106.98. About 198,549 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 9.93% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM DECLARES DIV 20C/SHR, WAS 18C/SHR, EST. 19.25C; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Dividend to 20c; 07/05/2018 – Hill-Rom, Siemens Healthineers to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Kaman; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS SAYS ON MARCH 6, BOARD ELECTED WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Adj EPS 88c; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM RAISES QTRLY DIV; 12/03/2018 – HILL-ROM REPORTS SALE OF THIRD-PARTY RENTAL BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Rev $710.5M

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 80.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 25,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,967 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54M, up from 32,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $201.07. About 1.19 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/03/2018 – Britain’s Nex Group surged to the top of the European benchmark after the company said it had received an approach from one of the world’s largest exchange groups, CME Group; 20/03/2018 – Disrupting Business: Blockchain Technology Offers Solutions Across the Board; 21/03/2018 – CME’s pursuit of Nex reflects shift in US money markets; 11/04/2018 – CME GROUP CME.O SAYS IT HAS REVOKED APPROVED STATUS FOR REGISTRATION OF RUSAL ALUMINIUM BRANDS; 06/04/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 69 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.00-2.25 PCT BY DECEMBER VS 77 PCT LATE THURSDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – NEX’S HEADQUARTERS WILL BE COMBINED WITH CME’S, AND COMBINED COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS WILL BE LOCATED AT CME’S HEAD OFFICE IN CHICAGO; 23/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT ON TECHNICAL BUYING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES ADVANCES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME Group Inc. Offer for NEX Group plc; 18/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SLUMP MORE THAN 2 PCT ON LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES, FUND SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 29/05/2018 – U.S. 10-YEAR TREASURY FUTURES ON TRACK TO SET RECORD SINGLE-DAY VOLUME AMID BOND MARKET RALLY – CME GROUP

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt One Ltd stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bessemer Grp has 973,478 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.16% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bnp Paribas Asset Holding owns 40,840 shares. Capital Sarl owns 75,825 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt invested in 1.09% or 87,295 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 0.01% stake. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Greystone Managed Invests accumulated 0.17% or 17,546 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs owns 6,415 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn reported 0.15% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Balyasny Asset Ltd Company holds 0.16% or 149,282 shares. Northern invested 0.17% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Hilltop Hldg Inc reported 3,684 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 1.55M shares or 0.31% of all its holdings.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 14,675 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $146.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 38,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold HRC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Trust Co Na invested in 0.11% or 5,170 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0.11% or 23,525 shares in its portfolio. Tru Investment stated it has 6,140 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd invested in 0.01% or 2,326 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0.03% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). 7,325 are owned by Guggenheim Lc. United Automobile Association holds 0.01% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) or 21,476 shares. Thomas White holds 0.1% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) or 5,290 shares. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 534 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has 0.03% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Benjamin F Edwards holds 0% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 50 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 18,228 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 22,490 are owned by Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Copper Rock Cap Prtn Ltd Liability accumulated 1.42% or 186,609 shares. Foster And Motley reported 15,084 shares.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) by 14,200 shares to 2,717 shares, valued at $130,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 131,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 852,888 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM).