Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) Shareholder Three Peaks Capital Management Has Lifted Stake; Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Trimmed Its Home Depot (HD) Position as Valuation Rose

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 15.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 1,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 8,924 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, down from 10,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.63 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) by 20.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 7,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 44,373 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, up from 36,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $106.17. About 381,603 shares traded or 2.92% up from the average. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Announces Divestiture Of Third-Party Rental Business; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRC); 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Second-Quarter Profit Falls 16%; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Board Elects William G. Dempsey as Executive Chairman; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Appoints John Groetelaars As President And Chief Executive Officer; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom To Divest Certain of Its Third-Party Rental Business to Universal Hospital Services; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – BOARD DECLARED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 07/05/2018 – Siemens Healthineers and Hill-Rom to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities; 07/05/2018 – Hill-Rom, Siemens Healthineers to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 15,648 shares to 20,380 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 15,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,943 shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold HRC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 15,229 shares. First Citizens Bankshares & Tru Comm reported 4,596 shares. Victory invested 0.03% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 18,023 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated accumulated 894,518 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Brookstone Cap Mgmt holds 4,784 shares. Bluecrest Ltd has invested 0.01% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Schulhoff & has 0.32% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 5,680 shares. Private Trust Na accumulated 5,170 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 0.04% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Inc owns 14,642 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Com has 1.31 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 281,006 shares. American Int Gru has invested 0.05% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 14 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified stated it has 3,850 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Oakbrook Invests Ltd invested 0.67% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Culbertson A N And Co holds 2,840 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.18% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, London Of Virginia has 0.71% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 433,006 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.88% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hartford Mgmt Com owns 145,694 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Ohio-based Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.37% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sg Americas Securities Limited Com reported 0.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Kistler invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability accumulated 0.47% or 6,638 shares. Interocean Capital Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.26% or 14,551 shares. 147,656 were accumulated by Personal Cap Corp. Atlas Browninc owns 7,344 shares for 1% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.99 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

