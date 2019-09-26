Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) Shareholder South Dakota Investment Council Has Boosted Its Position by $1.61 Million; As Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Market Value Rose, Healthcare Value Capital Has Upped by $800,000 Its Position

Healthcare Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcare Value Capital Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.80 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcare Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $42.19. About 1.69M shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 21/05/2018 – EU Approves GlaxoSmithKline JV’s Juluca HIV Treatment; 09/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE CFO DINGEMANS TO RETIRE, STEP DOWN IN MAY ’19; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 27/03/2018 – GSK GSK.L CEO SAYS VERY CONFIDENT ABOUT IMPROVING CONSUMER HEALTHCARE MARGINS TOWARDS 20 PCT BY 2020, UP FROM 17.3 PCT RECENTLY; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 27/03/2018 – Novartis Selling Consumer-healthcare JV Stake To GlaxoSmithKline — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – INDIA’S GLAXOSMITHKLINE PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLAX.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 1.06 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 1.13 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 05/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE: TRELEGY ELLIPTA APPROVED IN CANADA FOR COPD

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) by 186.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 15,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 23,800 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49M, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $105.46. About 132,806 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC HRC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 4 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Dividend to 20c; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Second-Quarter Profit Falls 16%; 07/05/2018 – Hill-Rom, Siemens Healthineers to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – GROETELAARS SUCCEEDS JOHN J. GREISCH; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Board Elects William G. Dempsey as Executive Chairman; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Appoints John Groetelaars As President And Chief Executive Officer; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 14/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 14,510 shares to 275,484 shares, valued at $9.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 3,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,100 shares, and cut its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (NYSE:SNH).

More notable recent Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 147% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Hillrom To Host Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call And Webcast – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hill-Rom Devices Earn US Department of Defense Authority to Operate – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold HRC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 55.82 million shares or 4.37% more from 53.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 15,975 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Thomas White International accumulated 5,290 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Qs Investors Lc holds 0% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) or 2,700 shares. Cwm Ltd Company invested in 0% or 57 shares. Signaturefd Llc invested in 0% or 154 shares. Fort LP has 22,557 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. United Advisers Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Chase Invest Counsel invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Bluestein R H And holds 0.02% or 3,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 21,198 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 6,938 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 58,523 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Trust has invested 0.01% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Swiss State Bank holds 0.01% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) or 124,000 shares.