Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) Shareholder Renaissance Technologies Trimmed Stake; United Technologies (UTX) Stock Value Declined While Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Cut Stake

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) by 92.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 343,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The hedge fund held 29,300 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07 million, down from 372,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $105.24. About 734,852 shares traded or 92.15% up from the average. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Rev $710.5M; 20/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Enhances Spot™ Vision Screener To Serve Senior Population; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Adj EPS 88c; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Appoints John Groetelaars As President And Chief Executive Officer; 07/05/2018 – HILL-ROM – SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS, CO SIGNED CO-MARKETING AGREEMENT FOR A SUITE OF POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTIC INSTRUMENTS; 06/03/2018 Hill-Rom Debuts Enhanced Workflow Efficiency And Security Features For Welch Allyn Connex® Vitals Monitoring Devices; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.12-Adj EPS $1.14; 02/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 2,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 48,435 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.31M, down from 50,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 3.62 million shares traded or 21.37% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR; 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff; 08/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Otis ONE” IoT Service Solution for the World’s Largest Elevator Service Network; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $113.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 1.18M shares to 5.96M shares, valued at $112.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 807,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Analysts await Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.63 per share. HRC’s profit will be $110.25M for 15.95 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.15% EPS growth.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.86 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,041 shares to 35,763 shares, valued at $16.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,824 shares, and has risen its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST).

