Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) Share Value Declined While Gotham Asset Management Cut Holding by $7.85 Million; Edgepoint Investment Group Lowered Enbridge (ENB) Position by $2.70 Million as Market Value Rose

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) by 46.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 74,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 85,882 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09M, down from 160,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $105.89. About 162,408 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 9.93% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Dividend to 20c; 01/05/2018 – IMRIS and Hill-Rom Announce Commercial Launch of New Magnetic Resonance Neurosurgical Table; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC HRC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 4 PCT; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – NOW 2018 EXPECTS ADJUSTED EARNINGS, EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS, OF $4.60 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 26/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Showcases Surgical Leadership and New Safety Innovations at AORN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results Exceed Guidance; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Second-Quarter Profit Falls 16%; 07/05/2018 – HILL-ROM – SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS, CO SIGNED CO-MARKETING AGREEMENT FOR A SUITE OF POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTIC INSTRUMENTS; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Rev $710.5M

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,712 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, down from 241,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.39. About 1.86M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLEASED JUDGE SAW NEED FOR PIPELINE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DEAL WILL ALSO ELIMINATE $500 MLN OF EQUITY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT PREVIOUSLY INCLUDED IN FUNDING PLAN; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS – TRANSACTION PART OF BROADER DEAL BETWEEN CPPIB, ENBRIDGE INC FOR INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Cut to Tender From Sector Perform by National Bank; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration and Results of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL MIDCOAST OPERATING, L.P. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES TO AL MIDCOAST HOLDINGS, LLC; 06/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER BY SE CAPITAL; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 % of Its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for C$1.75 B

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 37.10% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ENB’s profit will be $790.22 million for 23.33 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.07% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: "Unlock the Full Power of Your TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada" on June 17, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: "TFSA Investors: 3 Safe Dividend Payers Yielding up to 6.3% – The Motley Fool Canada" published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Energy Sector Update for 06/28/2019: ENB,ENB.TO,EQT,CHK,CNQ,CNQ.TO,DVN – Nasdaq" on June 28, 2019.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 576,259 shares to 16.19M shares, valued at $782.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 9.49M shares in the quarter, for a total of 26.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

More notable recent Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Hill-Rom announces executive appointments – Seeking Alpha" on November 27, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "Hill-Rom Devices Earn US Department of Defense Authority to Operate – PRNewswire" on April 23, 2019.

