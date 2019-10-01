Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) Share Price Rose While Diam Company LTD Has Cut Stake by $812,656; Penn Capital Management Co Upped Holding in Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) by $929,442 as Share Price Declined

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) by 67.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 7,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 3,683 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $385,000, down from 11,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $103.47. About 107,973 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS SAYS ON MARCH 6, BOARD ELECTED WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Announces Divestiture Of Third-Party Rental Business; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM DECLARES DIV 20C/SHR, WAS 18C/SHR, EST. 19.25C; 07/05/2018 – Siemens Healthineers and Hill-Rom to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS NAMES WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Appoints John Groetelaars As President And Chief Executive Officer; 01/05/2018 – IMRIS and Hill-Rom Announce Commercial Launch of New Magnetic Resonance Neurosurgical Table; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Expects to Close the Transaction During Hill-Rom’s Fiscal 3Q; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Rev $710.5M; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC HRC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 4 PCT

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 165.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 24,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 39,261 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53 million, up from 14,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $38.02. About 247,305 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES SAYS ON MAY 21, OPERATING PARTNERSHIP ENTERED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EBITDA $221.3M; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q Rev $254.2M; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $2.01 From EPS $2; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – WILLIAM J. CLIFFORD, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, WILL RETIRE; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF ASSETS OF TROPICANA; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NOTES WILL BE OFFERED IN TWO TRANCHES, FIRST OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2025 AND SECOND OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2028

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in R1 Rcm Inc by 305,782 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $14.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wsfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 18,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,431 shares, and cut its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.

Analysts await Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.63 per share. HRC’s profit will be $110.24M for 15.68 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.15% EPS growth.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $20.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 32,876 shares to 137,881 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 19,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

