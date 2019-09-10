Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) Position Has Raised by Rothschild Asset Management Inc; Usca Ria Cut Its Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Stake by $514,794; Stock Rose

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 14,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 649,510 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.76M, up from 635,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $104.32. About 147,233 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS SAYS ON MARCH 6, BOARD ELECTED WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC HRC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 4 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Rev $710.5M; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q EPS 42c; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results Exceed Guidance; 07/05/2018 – HILL-ROM – SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS, CO SIGNED CO-MARKETING AGREEMENT FOR A SUITE OF POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTIC INSTRUMENTS; 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – GROETELAARS WILL JOIN CO’S BOARD

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 31.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 10,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 22,543 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 33,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $52.62. About 767,693 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 27/05/2018 – Oaktree founder warns private equity standards slipping; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE- RANGER’S BOARD MADE NO ATTEMPT TO RESPOND TO VALID FUNDAMENTAL CONCERNS RAISED IN PUBLICLY-RELEASED APRIL 11 LETTER; 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group: Management Fees, Incentive Income Will Reflect Portion of Net Earnings From Management Fees and Performance Fees; 11/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Says India May Be Growth Engine in 3-5 Years; 10/05/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group, LLC Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Series A Preferred Units; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Oaktree Capital Prop Perpetual Pref Units ‘BBB’; 10/04/2018 – WINTROB: RISING RATES MAY INCREASE OAKTREE’S OPPORTUNITIES; 29/05/2018 – TRUAMERICA AND OAKTREE BUY APARTMENT PROPERTIES IN SOUTHWEST; 24/04/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY INVESTMENTS LLC – CO, FUNDS MANAGED BY AFFILIATES OF WALTON STREET, FUNDS MANAGED BY OAKTREE ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale Capital Corporation owns 82,198 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs accumulated 0.01% or 400 shares. Moreover, Usca Ria Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Moreover, Invest Management Of Virginia Lc has 0.05% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 460 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Burgundy Asset Mngmt has invested 0.28% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Adirondack & Mngmt invested 1.91% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Mraz Amerine And Associates Inc holds 0.23% or 14,702 shares in its portfolio. Highland Cap Mgmt LP owns 63,342 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Vertex One Asset Mngmt stated it has 95,000 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv has 2.38% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 228,396 shares. Oppenheimer Com Inc, a New York-based fund reported 11,608 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $665,602 activity.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $106.15 million for 19.35 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $462.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 19,100 shares to 41,377 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 10,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ).

More notable recent Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Broyhill Asset Management – Oaktree Capital Group – Seeking Alpha” on March 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brookfield Asset Management and Oaktree Capital Group Announce the Commencement of the Election Period and the Mailing of Forms of Election – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oaktree Capital Makes What Could Be Its Last Financial Report – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79B and $9.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) by 160,290 shares to 787,552 shares, valued at $25.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 10,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,887 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

More notable recent Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Delighted With Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:HRC) ROE Of 14%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:HRC) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Stand Up To These Simple Dividend Safety Checks? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do You Know About Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HRC) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.