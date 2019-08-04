Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) Holder Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Increased Its Position by $4.24 Million as Stock Price Rose; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Carret Asset Management Trimmed Position as Market Value Rose

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 14,420 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 16,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $209.37. About 2.38M shares traded or 1.80% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 06/04/2018 – Goldman: How China could fight back next; 26/03/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Rises 2.4%; Goldman Sachs Leads; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-Jefferies nabs industrials banker Peter Scheman from Goldman; 02/04/2018 – Adam Klasfeld: Breaking: A judge certified some class action sexual discrimination claims against Goldman Sachs.Ruling:… htt; 19/03/2018 – Bain Capital’s debt deal is child’s play for Goldman Sachs; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 09/05/2018 – FACTORS SUGGEST FURTHER UPSIDE RISK TO $82.50/BBL BRENT CRUDE FORECAST AS OF THE SUMMER – GOLDMAN SACHS; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS QTRLY NET REVENUES IN EQUITIES WERE $2.31 BILLION, 38% HIGHER THAN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 26/03/2018 – Goldman-Backed Cryptocurrency Startup Says It’s Profitable; 26/05/2018 – Out for Undergrad (O4U) Names Goldman Sachs as Host of LGBTQ Undergrad Leadership Business Conference for the Fourth Consecutiv

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) by 26.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 40,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 194,560 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.60M, up from 154,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $103.92. About 682,825 shares traded or 92.94% up from the average. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 07/05/2018 – HILL-ROM – SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS, CO SIGNED CO-MARKETING AGREEMENT FOR A SUITE OF POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTIC INSTRUMENTS; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom To Divest Certain of Its Third-Party Rental Business to Universal Hospital Services; 20/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Enhances Spot™ Vision Screener To Serve Senior Population; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS NAMES WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – BOARD DECLARED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results Exceed Guidance; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Rev $710.5M

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03B for 9.45 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 14, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Subdued Trading Activity, Declining Operating Margin Would Have Hurt Goldman’s Q2 Results – Forbes” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 7,556 shares stake. Cypress Capital Limited Company invested in 0.04% or 1,100 shares. Kiltearn Ptnrs Llp reported 6.34% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Principal Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.09% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Adirondack stated it has 100 shares. The North Carolina-based Horizon Invs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 142,841 shares. Pictet Natl Bank & Tru Limited owns 16,305 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 7,314 shares. Meyer Handelman reported 24,600 shares. Umb Bank N A Mo reported 3,653 shares. Security Natl holds 0.26% or 4,160 shares. Private Tru Com Na stated it has 2,186 shares. Highlander Cap Mngmt reported 500 shares. 9,204 are held by Compton Cap Mngmt Ri.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold HRC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Commercial Bank has 2,710 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Citizens National Bank & stated it has 4,596 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Renaissance Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 372,500 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 14,393 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 4,257 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares invested in 28,180 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Churchill Management Corp invested in 0.16% or 55,172 shares. Cooke & Bieler LP stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 11,744 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 40,864 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 0.08% or 24,635 shares in its portfolio. Axa stated it has 81,695 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc holds 6,196 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Victory Management has 125,889 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Hill-Rom Devices Earn US Department of Defense Authority to Operate – PRNewswire” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hill-Rom: Voalte Adds Growth And Capabilities – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Big Pharma, Green Trucks And Jobs Report – Seeking Alpha” published on March 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 3 Stocks on the MFM Team’s Radar This Week – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 04, 2019.