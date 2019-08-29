Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) Holder Fmr Upped Its Position by $29.62 Million; As Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Share Value Declined, Holder Hap Trading Lowered by $3.12 Million Its Position

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 85.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 283,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The institutional investor held 49,753 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $567,000, down from 333,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $547.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 24.23% or $1.485 during the last trading session, reaching $4.645. About 7.67M shares traded or 60.95% up from the average. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) by 17.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 282,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 1.87 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.96 million, up from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $107.77. About 121,123 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Adj EPS 88c; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Quarterly Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRC); 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC HRC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 4 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Second-Quarter Profit Falls 16%; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS SAYS ON MARCH 6, BOARD ELECTED WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Siemens Healthineers and Hill-Rom to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities; 29/05/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Welch Allyn Home® Portfolio Debuts at All Kinney Drugs Locations; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Hbk Invests Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0.02% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd reported 126,533 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hap Trading Lc reported 0.05% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). 89,740 were accumulated by Element Cap Mngmt Ltd. Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 74,356 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsr Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 35,294 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 627,003 shares. Dupont Corporation has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 12,858 shares. Skylands Ltd Llc stated it has 0.34% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada owns 1,798 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 3,800 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 248,994 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Bankshares De owns 1,517 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (Put) (NYSE:TWTR) by 279,300 shares to 314,800 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 9,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (NYSE:BA).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Schneider Ryan M. had bought 119,300 shares worth $999,734.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold HRC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooke Bieler Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 220,152 shares. Manufacturers Life The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 108,665 shares. Moreover, Brookstone has 0.03% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 4,784 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company holds 2,700 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Verition Fund Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 3,392 shares. The New York-based Gotham Asset Lc has invested 0.13% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Cibc Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Oppenheimer Com Inc invested in 10,985 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 47,869 shares stake. Ironwood Finance Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) or 155 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.08% or 13,613 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Inc invested in 0% or 2,469 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 0% or 686 shares.

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 22,501 shares to 64,325 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 784,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Delphi Technologies Plc.