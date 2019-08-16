Hill Rom Hldgs Com (HRC) Stake Held by Sawgrass Asset Management Llc; Argentiere Capital Ag Has Decreased Its Position in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by $608,000 as Share Value Declined

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 29,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, down from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $123.91. About 297,450 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc Com (HRC) by 31.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 5,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 23,525 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, up from 17,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $105.81. About 51,229 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – NOW 2018 EXPECTS ADJUSTED EARNINGS, EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS, OF $4.60 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM DECLARES DIV 20C/SHR, WAS 18C/SHR, EST. 19.25C; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Narrows FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.60-Adj EPS $4.65; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRC); 06/03/2018 Hill-Rom Debuts Enhanced Workflow Efficiency And Security Features For Welch Allyn Connex® Vitals Monitoring Devices; 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Kaman; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Adj EPS 88c; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Rev $710.5M

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 2,382 shares to 138,433 shares, valued at $19.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F5 Networks Inc Com (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 92,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,542 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold HRC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Co reported 28,611 shares. Moreover, Mcf Lc has 0% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Covington Investment Inc owns 38,819 shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. 19 are owned by Gradient Ltd Llc. Moreover, Paloma Prtn Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Lsv Asset invested in 0% or 7,580 shares. 344,623 were reported by Pnc Service Grp Inc Incorporated. 26,065 were accumulated by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Johnson Counsel invested in 0.02% or 8,119 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.03% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Whittier Trust holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase has 0.01% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Oakbrook Limited stated it has 0.04% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Element Cap Ltd Liability Co has 27,995 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Lpl Finance stated it has 0% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

More notable recent Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Interpublic Receives Perfect Score on 2019 HRC Corporate Equality Index – GlobeNewswire” on March 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Know About Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HRC) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hillrom to sell surgical consumable products for $170M – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Hillrom Buys Breathe Technologies In $130M Deal – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Stand Up To These Simple Dividend Safety Checks? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 26,423 shares. The Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Com has invested 0.19% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 3,139 are owned by Argent. Research Invsts accumulated 1.53 million shares. Mirae Asset Investments Communications Limited reported 4,464 shares stake. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada has 0.15% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Kingfisher Capital Limited Company holds 0.69% or 7,080 shares. Advsr Asset stated it has 14,050 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Veritable Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund accumulated 0.11% or 3,348 shares. King Street Cap Management Limited Partnership owns 0.88% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 120,000 shares. Ariel Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.79% or 416,696 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 428,628 shares. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Put) (NYSE:COF) by 20,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.