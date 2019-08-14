Hill Intl Com (HIL) Stock Rose While Bulldog Investors Decreased Its Stake; As Magellan Health (MGLN) Share Value Rose, Starboard Value LP Has Upped Position by $16.25 Million

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Hill Intl Inc Com (HIL) by 32.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 826,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.77% . The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, down from 2.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Hill Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.18. About 75,937 shares traded. Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) has declined 42.20% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIL News: 09/04/2018 – Hill Intl to Provide General Consultancy Services for the Mumbai Metro Line 4; 09/03/2018 – Engine Capital Reports 10% Stake in Hill International; 30/03/2018 – Hill Intl Fincl Outlook and Restatement Filing Update; 03/05/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL INC – GOT TWO CONTRACTS IN RAIL AND METRO SECTOR IN INDIA; 18/04/2018 – Hill International Promotes Abdo E. Kardous to Regional President for the Middle East; 28/03/2018 – Hill International to Implement the European Investment Bank’s Latest Infrastructure Support Program in the Western Balkans; 08/03/2018 – Hill Intl to Nominate Arnaud Ajdler for Election as a Director at the 2018 Annual Meeting; 08/03/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL – AJDLER HAS SERVED AS MANAGING PARTNER FOR ENGINE CAPITAL L.P. SINCE 2013; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hill International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIL); 28/03/2018 – Hill International to Implement the European Investment Bank’s Latest Infrastructure Support Program in the Western Balkans

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 2.37 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.17 million, up from 2.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $68.99. About 117,091 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference May 7; 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in; 22/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGLN); 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents Impacted by the Hig; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – CO’S EXISTING CONTRACT TO PROVIDE SERVICES BEGAN ON FEBRUARY 4, 2014 AND EXTENDS THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE $7,500.0 MLN TO $7,800.0 MLN; 12/04/2018 – DNB Adds Magellan Health, Exits Veon, Cuts IBM: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Magellan Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $95

Since May 13, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.85 million activity. Another trade for 12,500 shares valued at $28,875 was bought by Sgro David. Weintraub Todd E bought 5,000 shares worth $11,100.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 5.83, from 7.75 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold HIL shares while 9 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 18.82 million shares or 50.70% less from 38.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 1.66 million shares. Laurion Mgmt Lp stated it has 101,969 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway has 0.01% invested in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.15% or 48,159 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon holds 0% or 30,535 shares in its portfolio. Petrus Trust Lta has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Citigroup Inc accumulated 41,320 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) for 122,397 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp accumulated 114,863 shares. Northern Corporation holds 0% or 92,188 shares. Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 40,110 shares stake. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 302,939 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thb Asset Management holds 0.82% or 1.93 million shares.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55 million and $225.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund (NTC) by 331,501 shares to 673,877 shares, valued at $8.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley Asia Pac Fd (APF) by 99,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 435,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp Com Cl A.

