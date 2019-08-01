Hill Intl Com (HIL) Stock Price Rose While Bulldog Investors Cut Its Position; Villere St Denis J & Co Has Cut Stake in Progressive Ohio (PGR) by $322,560

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Hill Intl Inc Com (HIL) by 32.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 826,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.77% . The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, down from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Hill Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.33 million market cap company. It closed at $3.15 lastly. It is down 42.20% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIL News: 30/03/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL – REITERATES PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 GUIDANCE, EXPECTS CONSULTING FEE REVENUE BETWEEN $400 MLN AND $415 MLN FOR 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Hill International Awarded New Contract to Deliver Vital New Mumbai Transit Link in India; 16/04/2018 – HILL INTL HOLDER ANCORA HAS NO PRESENT PROPOSAL, MAY SEEK TALKS; 30/03/2018 – Hill Intl Fincl Outlook and Restatement Filing Update; 08/03/2018 – Hill International to Nominate Arnaud Ajdler for Election as a Director at the 2018 Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Hill International Expands Presence in India with Multiple Rail / Metro Project Selections; 30/04/2018 – Hill International selected by the European Commission to provide expertise to Third-Party Countries; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hill International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIL); 08/05/2018 – Hill Intl Announces Restatement Filing; 19/03/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 0.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 4,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 1.44M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.88 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 537,435 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53

More notable recent Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hill International Selected to Serve Major International Airport Project in Crete – GlobeNewswire” on June 04, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hill International to Nominate Jim Chadwick for Election as a Director at the 2018 Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hill International Elects New Board Members Grant G. McCullagh and Susan M. Steele – GlobeNewswire” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hill International Reports 2019 First Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.85 million activity. $11,100 worth of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) was bought by Weintraub Todd E on Monday, May 13. On Monday, May 13 Sgro David bought $140,560 worth of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) or 63,000 shares.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55M and $225.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp Com Cl A by 309,400 shares to 341,313 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco High Income Trust (VLT) by 42,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Debt Stat.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 5.83, from 7.75 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold HIL shares while 9 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 18.82 million shares or 50.70% less from 38.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 629,599 shares. Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) for 128,100 shares. Moreover, Petrus Com Lta has 1.19% invested in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) for 2.10 million shares. Charles Schwab owns 13,292 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 21,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Geode Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Bridgeway has invested 0.01% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Adirondack Rech Management holds 265,326 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Northern owns 92,188 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hollow Brook Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.15% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Foundry Prtn Llc has invested 0.07% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). State Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 30,535 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Bulldog Ltd Company owns 1.70 million shares for 2.2% of their portfolio. 101,969 were accumulated by Laurion Cap Mngmt Lp.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 110,474 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $58.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Progressive Reports June 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Progressive Stock Is Up 32.5% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $39,326 activity. Snyder Barbara R bought $19,663 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 11,489 shares stake. Ipswich Investment Mgmt Com holds 51,705 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware stated it has 7,882 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 52,643 shares. Prudential Public Lc holds 3,329 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation holds 17,522 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo holds 65,990 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com holds 0% or 112 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bridges Investment Mgmt Inc reported 7,132 shares stake. 126,767 are held by Sector Pension Inv Board. Moreover, Cibc Corporation has 0.05% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 79,106 shares. Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Llc holds 0.35% or 20,676 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.32% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited holds 27,600 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $741.62M for 15.97 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.