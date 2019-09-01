Hill Intl Com (HIL) Shares Rose While Bulldog Investors Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.65 Million; As Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Texas Permanent School Fund Boosted Its Position

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Hill Intl Inc Com (HIL) by 32.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 826,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.77% . The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, down from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Hill Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.95. About 24,953 shares traded. Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) has declined 42.20% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIL News: 11/04/2018 – MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LTD MHJ.AX – 9-MTH REV NZ$465.5 MLN, UP 4.5 PCT; 18/04/2018 – Hill International Promotes Abdo E. Kardous to Regional President for the Middle East; 19/03/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL INC – GOT TWO CONTRACTS IN RAIL AND METRO SECTOR IN INDIA; 16/04/2018 – HILL INTL HOLDER ANCORA HAS NO PRESENT PROPOSAL, MAY SEEK TALKS; 05/03/2018 MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LTD – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF REVIEW OF REDUCED STORE FOOTPRINT FOR REPOSITIONING OF EMMA & ROE BRAND; 09/04/2018 – Hill Intl to Provide General Consultancy Services for the Mumbai Metro Line 4; 05/03/2018 – MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL – TO KEEP 6 EMMA & ROE STORES OF 30 CURRENTLY OPEN ACROSS AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND; REMAINDER TO BE CLOSED BY 30 JUNE 2018; 13/03/2018 – Hill International Hires lmad Ghantous as Senior Vice President; 09/03/2018 – HILL INTL, HOLDER ENGINE CAPITAL ENTERED STANDSTILL PACT

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 8.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 2,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The institutional investor held 28,658 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11 million, up from 26,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $180.55. About 573,992 shares traded or 76.04% up from the average. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $440.3M; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q EPS $1.42; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE SAYS HAS SUFFICIENT CAPACITY TO MEET FUTURE NEEDS; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Underwriting Income $129.6 Million; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Reports Net Income of $56.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2018, or $1.42 Per Diluted Common Share; Quarterly; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, TERMINATED STANDBY LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 19, 2015 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE TERMINATED LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Net $62.3M; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Gross Premiums Written $1.2 Billion; 14/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend

More notable recent Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Spokane Public Library Selects Hill International to Manage New Bond Program – GlobeNewswire” on May 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hill International Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hill International, Inc. (HIL) CEO Raouf Ghali on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hill International Selected by the EBRD to Provide Railway Supervision Services in Kosovo – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55 million and $225.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp Com Cl A by 309,400 shares to 341,313 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brandywine Global Income by 139,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 604,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund (NTC).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.85 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $11,100 was made by Weintraub Todd E on Monday, May 13. Sgro David bought 12,500 shares worth $28,875.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 5.83, from 7.75 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold HIL shares while 9 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 18.82 million shares or 50.70% less from 38.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited has 50,470 shares. 629,599 are owned by Vanguard Grp Inc Inc. Dimensional Fund LP holds 1.84 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Ltd reported 48,159 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Laurion Cap Mgmt Lp stated it has 0% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 15,000 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 111,949 shares. Axa stated it has 128,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bulldog Invsts Llc holds 2.2% or 1.70 million shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 1.66M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) for 32,242 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Citadel Lc has invested 0% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 74,833 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold RNR shares while 82 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Assocs Lc reported 26,298 shares. South Dakota Council has 0.07% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 23,600 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management invested in 0.11% or 9,290 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon invested in 0.02% or 559,067 shares. 2,040 are held by Bridges Inv Management. Bessemer Grp holds 0% or 3,295 shares. Millennium Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% or 58,017 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 28,889 shares stake. Aviva Public Limited has invested 0.01% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). D E Shaw Incorporated invested in 1,800 shares. Diamond Hill Capital has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). First Republic Invest Mngmt invested in 3,594 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 2,000 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 15,585 shares to 286,968 shares, valued at $23.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 2,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,920 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

More notable recent RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “TimesSquare Issues Letter to RenaissanceRe Board of Directors – Business Wire” on October 02, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is GrubHub Inc (GRUB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s (NYSE:RNR) – Yahoo Finance” on May 27, 2019. More interesting news about RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “A.M. Best Places Credit Ratings of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries Under Review with Developing Implications – Business Wire” with publication date: November 02, 2018.