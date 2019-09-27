Hill Intl Com (HIL) Shareholder Bulldog Investors Has Cut Its Stake by $970,282; Fundsmith Llp Boosted Its Stake in Estee Lauder (EL) by $5.32 Million

Fundsmith Llp increased its stake in Estee Lauder (EL) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp bought 29,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 6.66M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22B, up from 6.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Estee Lauder for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $195.96. About 355,665 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Hill Intl Inc Com (HIL) by 28.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 485,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.77% . The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28 million, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Hill Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.0339 during the last trading session, reaching $2.8539. About 21,368 shares traded. Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) has declined 42.20% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIL News: 05/03/2018 – RPT-MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LTD – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF REVIEW OF REDUCED STORE FOOTPRINT FOR REPOSITIONING OF EMMA & ROE BRAND; 08/05/2018 – Hill Intl Announces Restatement Filing; 16/04/2018 – Ancora Advisors, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Hill Intl; 03/05/2018 – Hill International Expands Presence in India with Multiple Rail / Metro Project Selections; 26/03/2018 – Hill International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 111% to 27 Days; 08/03/2018 – Hill International to Nominate Arnaud Ajdler for Election as a Director at the 2018 Annual Meeting; 30/03/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL – REITERATES PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 GUIDANCE, EXPECTS CONSULTING FEE REVENUE BETWEEN $400 MLN AND $415 MLN FOR 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Hill International Promotes Abdo E. Kardous to Regional President for the Middle East; 05/03/2018 – RPT-MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL – TO KEEP 6 EMMA & ROE STORES OF 30 CURRENTLY OPEN ACROSS AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND; REMAINDER TO BE CLOSED BY 30 JUNE 2018; 10/04/2018 – Louis Berger awarded Mumbai Metro Line 4 contract in India

Since May 13, 2019, it had 13 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.89 million activity. 155,693 shares were bought by CHADWICK JAMES M, worth $420,213. 5,000 shares were bought by Weintraub Todd E, worth $11,100 on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.81, from 1.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 8 investors sold HIL shares while 11 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 18.49 million shares or 1.76% less from 18.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55 million and $319.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Dynamic Cr Opportunities Fd Com (VTA) by 358,704 shares to 684,240 shares, valued at $7.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Legacy Acquisition by 62,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fd (NUO).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $399.88 million activity. On Wednesday, September 4 the insider LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $392.00M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.