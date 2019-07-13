Hill Intl Com (HIL) Holder Bulldog Investors Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.65 Million; Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Share Price Rose While Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Cut by $18.70 Million Its Stake

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Hill Intl Inc Com (HIL) by 32.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 826,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, down from 2.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Hill Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.26 million market cap company. It closed at $2.52 lastly. It is down 59.46% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.89% the S&P500. Some Historical HIL News: 16/04/2018 – Ancora Advisors, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Hill Intl; 08/05/2018 – Hill International Announces Restatement Filing; 10/04/2018 – Louis Berger awarded Mumbai Metro Line 4 contract in India; 09/04/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL INC – RECEIVED A CONTRACT FROM MMRDA TO PROVIDE GENERAL CONSULTANCY SERVICES FOR USD 2.26 BLN MUMBAI METRO LINE 4; 05/03/2018 MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LTD – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF REVIEW OF REDUCED STORE FOOTPRINT FOR REPOSITIONING OF EMMA & ROE BRAND; 03/05/2018 – Hill International Expands Presence in India with Multiple Rail / Metro Project Selections; 09/04/2018 – Hill International Awarded New Contract to Deliver Vital New Mumbai Transit Link in India; 28/03/2018 – Hill International to Implement the European Investment Bank’s Latest Infrastructure Support Program in the Western Balkans; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hill International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIL); 30/03/2018 – Hill Intl Fincl Outlook and Restatement Filing Update

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 69,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.32 million, down from 389,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $292.39. About 315,512 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO BUY MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – WellCare Announces Appearance At Investor Conference; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction in Healthcare Spending; 26/03/2018 – lll-lnformed and lll-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in Their Kids; 01/05/2018 – WellCare: Selected to Continue Serving Medicaid Members in Florida; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SERVICES UNDER NEW CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ON OCTOBER 1; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – AWARDED 5-YR CONTRACT TO PROVIDE MANAGED CARE SERVICES TO MEDICAID-ELIGIBLE BENEFICIARIES IN STATE OF FLORIDA; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net $101.7M

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55M and $225.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley Asia Pac Fd (APF) by 99,446 shares to 435,553 shares, valued at $7.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Debt Stat by 88,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies (JQC).

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.14 EPS, up 12.20% or $0.45 from last year’s $3.69 per share. WCG’s profit will be $208.30 million for 17.66 P/E if the $4.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual EPS reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.20% EPS growth.

