Hill International Inc. (HIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vectrus Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) and Vectrus Inc. (NYSE:VEC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hill International Inc. 3 0.41 N/A -0.45 0.00 Vectrus Inc. 35 0.37 N/A 3.01 13.44

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Hill International Inc. and Vectrus Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hill International Inc. 0.00% -26.1% -9.1% Vectrus Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 6.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.88 beta means Hill International Inc.’s volatility is 12.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Vectrus Inc. has beta of 1.82 which is 82.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hill International Inc. and Vectrus Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.1% and 89.3% respectively. 1.7% are Hill International Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Vectrus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hill International Inc. 3.62% 12.1% 19.77% -6.53% -42.2% 2.27% Vectrus Inc. -2.81% 0.4% -0.88% 64.59% 29.62% 87.4%

For the past year Hill International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Vectrus Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Vectrus Inc. beats Hill International Inc.

Hill International, Inc. provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services. It also manages various phases of the construction process for construction owners, which include cost and budget controls, scheduling, estimating, expediting, inspection, contract administration, and management of contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers. The company primarily serves the United States and other national governments, state and local governments, foreign governments, and the private sector customers. Hill International, Inc. operates in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Vectrus, Inc. provides infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers infrastructure asset management services, such as civil engineering, infrastructure, operation and maintenance, security, warehouse management and distribution, ammunition management, air base maintenance and operation, communication, emergency, transportation, and life support services for U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company also provides logistics and supply chain management services, including care of supplies in storage, warehouse management and distribution, supply point distribution, and transportation support, as well as equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S. Army and Marine Corps. In addition, it offers information technology and network communication services comprising sustainment of communications systems, network security, systems installation, and full life cycle management of information technology systems for the U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.