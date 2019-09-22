Hill International Inc. (HIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) and FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hill International Inc. 3 0.39 N/A -0.45 0.00 FleetCor Technologies Inc. 270 9.88 N/A 9.15 31.06

Table 1 demonstrates Hill International Inc. and FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hill International Inc. 0.00% -26.1% -9.1% FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 7.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.88 beta indicates that Hill International Inc. is 12.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

Hill International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, FleetCor Technologies Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Hill International Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hill International Inc. and FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hill International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

FleetCor Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $295.6 average price target and a 2.25% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hill International Inc. and FleetCor Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.1% and 97.1%. Hill International Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Competitively, 1.4% are FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hill International Inc. 3.62% 12.1% 19.77% -6.53% -42.2% 2.27% FleetCor Technologies Inc. -1.45% 0.35% 10.33% 40.25% 31.1% 53.01%

For the past year Hill International Inc. was less bullish than FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Summary

FleetCor Technologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Hill International Inc.

Hill International, Inc. provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services. It also manages various phases of the construction process for construction owners, which include cost and budget controls, scheduling, estimating, expediting, inspection, contract administration, and management of contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers. The company primarily serves the United States and other national governments, state and local governments, foreign governments, and the private sector customers. Hill International, Inc. operates in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, gift card and stored value solutions, and workforce payment products and services primarily in the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It sells a range of customized fleet and lodging payment programs; and offers card products to purchase fuel, lodging, food, toll, transportation, and related products and services at participating locations. The company also offers telematics solution that allows fleet operators to monitor the capacity utilization and movement of vehicles and drivers; vehicle maintenance services; prepaid fuel and food vouchers, and cards; and workforce payment products related to public transportation and toll vouchers. In addition, it provides proprietary equipment that reduces unauthorized and fraudulent transactions to over-the-road trucking fleets, shipping fleets, and other operators of heavily industrialized equipment, including sea-going vessels, mining equipment, agricultural equipment, and locomotives, as well as offers electronic toll, parking payments, and cardless fuel payments product. Further, the company owns and operates proprietary closed-loop networks, such as fleet card, truck stop and fuel merchant, lodging, fueling, fuel and food card, voucher, fuel control, maintenance and repair, toll, and distribution networks through, which it electronically connects to merchants, as well as captures, analyzes, and reports customized information. Additionally, it uses third-party networks to deliver its payment programs and services; and provides a range of services, such as issuing and processing, as well as specialized information services. The company sells its products and services directly to businesses, commercial fleets, retailers, oil companies, leasing companies, petroleum marketers, and government entities. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.