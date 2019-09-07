Hill International Inc. (HIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT)

This is a contrast between Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) and Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hill International Inc. 3 0.38 N/A -0.45 0.00 Conduent Incorporated 11 0.30 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hill International Inc. and Conduent Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hill International Inc. 0.00% -26.1% -9.1% Conduent Incorporated 0.00% -20.7% -9.8%

Liquidity

Hill International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Conduent Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Hill International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Conduent Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Hill International Inc. and Conduent Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hill International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Conduent Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Conduent Incorporated’s potential upside is 49.77% and its average target price is $9.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hill International Inc. and Conduent Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 62.1% and 97.6% respectively. About 1.7% of Hill International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Conduent Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hill International Inc. 3.62% 12.1% 19.77% -6.53% -42.2% 2.27% Conduent Incorporated -1.83% -6.76% -28.68% -27.66% -49.19% -14.39%

For the past year Hill International Inc. had bullish trend while Conduent Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Hill International Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Conduent Incorporated.

Hill International, Inc. provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services. It also manages various phases of the construction process for construction owners, which include cost and budget controls, scheduling, estimating, expediting, inspection, contract administration, and management of contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers. The company primarily serves the United States and other national governments, state and local governments, foreign governments, and the private sector customers. Hill International, Inc. operates in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Commercial Industries, Healthcare, and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries. It delivers business-to-business and business-to-customer services, including customer care, human resource management, and finance and accounting that enable its clients to optimize their processes. This segment also offers industry-specific services, such as personalized product information for the automotive industry; digitized source-to-pay solutions for clients in the manufacturing industry; customer experience and marketing services for clients in the retail industry; mortgage and consumer loan processing for clients in the financial services industry; and customized workforce learning solutions for clients in the aerospace industry. The Healthcare segment provides industry-centric business process services to clients across the healthcare industry, including providers, payers, employers, pharmaceutical and life science companies, and government agencies. The Public Sector segment offers government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, and local governments, as well as foreign governments for transportation, public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services. The company also implements and maintains Government Health Enterprise Medicaid Platform systems for health enterprise clients. In addition, it offers payment services, such as prepaid cards, health savings accounts, and child support payments; customer care services; legal business services; and applied automation and analytics solutions. Conduent Incorporated is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.