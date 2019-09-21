Hill International Inc. (HIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

We are comparing Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) and Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hill International Inc. 3 0.39 N/A -0.45 0.00 Cass Information Systems Inc. 49 5.08 N/A 2.04 24.99

Table 1 demonstrates Hill International Inc. and Cass Information Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hill International Inc. and Cass Information Systems Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hill International Inc. 0.00% -26.1% -9.1% Cass Information Systems Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 1.8%

Risk and Volatility

Hill International Inc. has a 0.88 beta, while its volatility is 12.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cass Information Systems Inc.’s 39.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.61 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hill International Inc. and Cass Information Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.1% and 55.4%. Insiders owned 1.7% of Hill International Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of Cass Information Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hill International Inc. 3.62% 12.1% 19.77% -6.53% -42.2% 2.27% Cass Information Systems Inc. 3.86% 7.02% 4.58% -0.47% -8.87% -3.8%

For the past year Hill International Inc. had bullish trend while Cass Information Systems Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cass Information Systems Inc. beats Hill International Inc.

Hill International, Inc. provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services. It also manages various phases of the construction process for construction owners, which include cost and budget controls, scheduling, estimating, expediting, inspection, contract administration, and management of contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers. The company primarily serves the United States and other national governments, state and local governments, foreign governments, and the private sector customers. Hill International, Inc. operates in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The companyÂ’s services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately owned businesses, and churches and church-related ministries. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.