Hill International, Inc. (HIL) Reaches $3.23 After 3.00% Up Move; American International Group, Inc. (AIG) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering American International Gr (NYSE:AIG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. American International Gr had 14 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Wells Fargo. The rating was upgraded by Compass Point to “Buy” on Friday, February 15. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Argus Research on Friday, February 15. See American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) latest ratings:

19/07/2019 Broker: Inc. New Common Stock Rating: William Blair

11/07/2019 Broker: Inc. New Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo New Target: $57.0000 62.0000

05/06/2019 Broker: Inc. New Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank

30/05/2019 Broker: Inc. New Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $57.0000 58.0000

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: Inc. New Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $50.0000 60.0000

16/05/2019 Broker: Inc. New Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $52.0000 57.0000

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: Inc. New Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo New Target: $50.0000 57.0000

27/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

The stock of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.54% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.23. About 108,427 shares traded. Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) has declined 42.20% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIL News: 09/03/2018 – HILL INTL, HOLDER ENGINE CAPITAL ENTERED STANDSTILL PACT; 09/04/2018 – Hill Intl to Provide General Consultancy Services for the Mumbai Metro Line 4; 16/04/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONALHOLDER ANCORA BOOSTED STAKE TO ~5.4%; 03/05/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL INC – AWARDS HAVE A TOTAL PROJECT VALUE ESTIMATED AT NEARLY $4 BLN; 03/05/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL – FIRST CONTRACT FROM RVNL TO PROVIDE PROJECT MANAGEMENT SERVICES FOR EFFORT THAT WILL DOUBLE 120 KM OF RAIL LINE IN VARANASI; 19/03/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL INC – GOT TWO CONTRACTS IN RAIL AND METRO SECTOR IN INDIA; 08/05/2018 – Hill International Announces Restatement Filing; 16/04/2018 – Ancora Advisors, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Hill Intl; 30/03/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL – REITERATES PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 GUIDANCE, EXPECTS CONSULTING FEE REVENUE BETWEEN $400 MLN AND $415 MLN FOR 2018 – SEC FILINGThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $179.78 million company. It was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $3.33 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:HIL worth $5.39 million more.

Hill International, Inc. provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $179.78 million. The firm offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services. It currently has negative earnings. It also manages various phases of the construction process for construction owners, which include cost and budget controls, scheduling, estimating, expediting, inspection, contract administration, and management of contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.85 million activity. 12,500 Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) shares with value of $28,875 were bought by Sgro David. $420,213 worth of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) was bought by CHADWICK JAMES M. 5,000 Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) shares with value of $11,100 were bought by Weintraub Todd E.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 5.83, from 7.75 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold Hill International, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 18.82 million shares or 50.70% less from 38.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 1.66M shares. Geode Capital Limited Company owns 129,013 shares. Citigroup accumulated 41,320 shares or 0% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management accumulated 0% or 53,957 shares. Moreover, Bulldog Investors Lc has 2.2% invested in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Deltec Asset Limited Liability Company owns 0.16% invested in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) for 246,145 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Petrus Tru Com Lta invested in 1.19% or 2.10 million shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 17,018 shares in its portfolio. Laurion Management L P, New York-based fund reported 101,969 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.01% invested in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) for 15,000 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 1.93 million shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 108,500 shares. Axa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Vanguard Group accumulated 629,599 shares.

More notable recent Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hill International Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CORRECTING and REPLACING — Hill International Schedules Release of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hill International Selected to Provide OPM Support for the Town of Weymouth’s Chapman Middle School – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Port of Long Beach Selects Hill International to Provide Program Management for the Pier B On-Dock Rail Support Facility Program – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity. Vaughan Therese M had bought 1,000 shares worth $51,710 on Tuesday, May 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold American International Group, Inc. shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap reported 30,600 shares. Brandes Inv Prtn Lp has 1.55% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 1.55M shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Lc accumulated 17,000 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.11% or 666,282 shares in its portfolio. 32,839 were accumulated by Allstate. Pecaut And stated it has 3.87% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Epoch Invest Partners owns 2.75 million shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0.13% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) has 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Kemnay Advisory owns 0.02% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 1,700 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone has 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 2,083 shares. Loews has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Richmond Hill Investment Co Limited Partnership has invested 9.17% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). D E Shaw & Inc invested in 6,830 shares or 0% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AIG jumps 2.9 after Q2 blowout – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend and Series A Preferred Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “American International Group (AIG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “AIG Is Finally Firing on All Cylinders – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American International Group declares $0.32 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 3.83 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE INVOLVES TRANSFER OF AIG EUROPE LIMITED’S EXISTING INSURANCE BUSINESS TO NEW UK AND EUROPEAN COMPANIES; 29/05/2018 – AIG EUROPE A2 INS. RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 30); 12/04/2018 – AIG: Five-Year Pact With Ernst & Young Effective Feb. 5; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 02/05/2018 – AIG Sees Validus Transaction Closing in Mid-2018; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net $938M; 26/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Advances 7.1%; Volume Doubles; 02/05/2018 – AIG Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share Was $56.10; 28/03/2018 – American International Group paid its new chief executive Brian Duperreault $43.1 million last year, a securities filing showed

American International Group, Inc. provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual clients primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company has market cap of $51.11 billion. The companyÂ’s Commercial Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workersÂ’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; aerospace, political risk, trade credit, surety, and marine insurance; and various insurance products for small and medium sized enterprises. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides professional liability insurance products for a range of businesses and risks, including directors and officers liability, fidelity, employment practices, fiduciary liability, cybersecurity risk, kidnap and ransom, and errors and omissions insurance.