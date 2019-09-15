Hill International Inc. (HIL) and Worldpay Inc. (NYSE:WP) Comparing side by side

Both Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) and Worldpay Inc. (NYSE:WP) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hill International Inc. 3 0.41 N/A -0.45 0.00 Worldpay Inc. 118 0.00 N/A 0.48 283.61

Table 1 demonstrates Hill International Inc. and Worldpay Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hill International Inc. 0.00% -26.1% -9.1% Worldpay Inc. 0.00% 1.4% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

Hill International Inc.’s 0.88 beta indicates that its volatility is 12.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Worldpay Inc.’s 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.75 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hill International Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Worldpay Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Hill International Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Worldpay Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hill International Inc. and Worldpay Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hill International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Worldpay Inc. 0 5 2 2.29

Competitively the consensus target price of Worldpay Inc. is $119.71, which is potential -11.33% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.1% of Hill International Inc. shares and 95.7% of Worldpay Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.7% of Hill International Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Worldpay Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hill International Inc. 3.62% 12.1% 19.77% -6.53% -42.2% 2.27% Worldpay Inc. 1.9% 10.16% 15.18% 64.57% 62.47% 76.63%

For the past year Hill International Inc. was less bullish than Worldpay Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Worldpay Inc. beats Hill International Inc.

Hill International, Inc. provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services. It also manages various phases of the construction process for construction owners, which include cost and budget controls, scheduling, estimating, expediting, inspection, contract administration, and management of contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers. The company primarily serves the United States and other national governments, state and local governments, foreign governments, and the private sector customers. Hill International, Inc. operates in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Worldpay, Inc., through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses. This segment also provides value-added services, such as omni-channel acceptance, prepaid services, and gift card solutions; and security solutions, including point-to-point encryption and tokenization at the point of sale and for e-commerce transactions. The Financial Institution Services segment offers card issuer processing, payment network processing, fraud protection, card production, prepaid program management, automated teller machine driving, portfolio optimization, data analytics, and card program marketing, as well as network gateway and switching services. It also provides statement production, and collections and inbound/outbound call centers for credit transactions, as well as other services, which include credit card portfolio analytics, program strategy and support, fraud and security management, and chargeback and dispute services. This segment serves financial institutions comprising regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and regional personal identification number networks. It markets its services through various distribution channels, including national, regional, and mid-market sales teams, as well as through third-party reseller clients and telesales operation. The company was formerly known as Vantiv, Inc. and changed its name to Worldpay, Inc. in January 2018. Worldpay, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.