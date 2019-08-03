Hill International Inc. (HIL) and Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) and Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hill International Inc. 3 0.40 N/A -0.45 0.00 Verisk Analytics Inc. 136 10.06 N/A 3.58 42.33

Table 1 demonstrates Hill International Inc. and Verisk Analytics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) and Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hill International Inc. 0.00% -26.1% -9.1% Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.00% 28.4% 9.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.88 beta indicates that Hill International Inc. is 12.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Verisk Analytics Inc.’s 24.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

Hill International Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Verisk Analytics Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Hill International Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Verisk Analytics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Hill International Inc. and Verisk Analytics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hill International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Verisk Analytics Inc. 1 3 1 2.20

On the other hand, Verisk Analytics Inc.’s potential downside is -17.01% and its average price target is $127.17.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.1% of Hill International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96% of Verisk Analytics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.7% of Hill International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Verisk Analytics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hill International Inc. 3.62% 12.1% 19.77% -6.53% -42.2% 2.27% Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.63% 2.77% 8.46% 29.12% 38.66% 39.14%

For the past year Hill International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Verisk Analytics Inc.

Summary

Verisk Analytics Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Hill International Inc.

Hill International, Inc. provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services. It also manages various phases of the construction process for construction owners, which include cost and budget controls, scheduling, estimating, expediting, inspection, contract administration, and management of contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers. The company primarily serves the United States and other national governments, state and local governments, foreign governments, and the private sector customers. Hill International, Inc. operates in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty (P&C) insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. Its solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its customers analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various customers in other markets. This segmentÂ’s solutions also comprise property-specific rating and underwriting information on individual properties and communities to evaluate and price personal and commercial property insurance, as well as business owners, commercial auto and general liability insurance, and workers compensation coverages. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. It provides fraud-detection tools for the P&C insurance industry; benchmarking, scoring solutions, analytics, and customized services to financial services institutions; data analytics for energy, chemicals, and metals and mining industries; and data and information services that enable enhanced compliance with Environmental Health and Safety, as well as helps businesses and governments to anticipate and manage climate-and weather-related risks. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.