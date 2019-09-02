Hill International Inc. (HIL) and TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) and TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hill International Inc. 3 0.40 N/A -0.45 0.00 TTEC Holdings Inc. 40 1.39 N/A 1.08 43.40

Table 1 demonstrates Hill International Inc. and TTEC Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hill International Inc. 0.00% -26.1% -9.1% TTEC Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.9% 4.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.88 shows that Hill International Inc. is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500. TTEC Holdings Inc.’s 0.7 beta is the reason why it is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Hill International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, TTEC Holdings Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. TTEC Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hill International Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hill International Inc. and TTEC Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.1% and 27.4%. Insiders owned 1.7% of Hill International Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.4% of TTEC Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hill International Inc. 3.62% 12.1% 19.77% -6.53% -42.2% 2.27% TTEC Holdings Inc. -1.61% 1.76% 30.3% 42.14% 47.55% 64.23%

For the past year Hill International Inc. has weaker performance than TTEC Holdings Inc.

Summary

TTEC Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Hill International Inc.

Hill International, Inc. provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services. It also manages various phases of the construction process for construction owners, which include cost and budget controls, scheduling, estimating, expediting, inspection, contract administration, and management of contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers. The company primarily serves the United States and other national governments, state and local governments, foreign governments, and the private sector customers. Hill International, Inc. operates in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled customer experience services. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services, Customer Growth Services, Customer Technology Services, and Customer Strategy Services. The Customer Management Services segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environment. The Customer Growth Services segment provides technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions, including sales advisory, search engine optimization, digital demand generation, lead qualification, and acquisition sales, growth, and retention services. The Customer Technology Services segment offers system design consulting, customer experience technology product, and implementation and integration consulting services, as well as manages clientsÂ’ cloud and on-premise solutions. The Customer Strategy Services segment provides professional services in customer experience strategy and operations, insights, system and operational process optimization, and culture development and knowledge management. The company serves automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, travel, and transportation industries. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Lebanon, Macedonia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. TeleTech Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.