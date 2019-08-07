Hill International Inc. (HIL) and Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Contrasting side by side

Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) and Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hill International Inc. 3 0.41 N/A -0.45 0.00 Stantec Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 1.21 19.76

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hill International Inc. and Stantec Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Hill International Inc. and Stantec Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hill International Inc. 0.00% -26.1% -9.1% Stantec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.88 shows that Hill International Inc. is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Stantec Inc.’s beta is 1.17 which is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hill International Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Stantec Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Stantec Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hill International Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.1% of Hill International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.7% of Stantec Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.7% of Hill International Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.3% are Stantec Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hill International Inc. 3.62% 12.1% 19.77% -6.53% -42.2% 2.27% Stantec Inc. -1% -1.16% -4.42% 0.38% -8.07% 8.92%

For the past year Hill International Inc. has weaker performance than Stantec Inc.

Summary

Stantec Inc. beats Hill International Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Hill International, Inc. provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services. It also manages various phases of the construction process for construction owners, which include cost and budget controls, scheduling, estimating, expediting, inspection, contract administration, and management of contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers. The company primarily serves the United States and other national governments, state and local governments, foreign governments, and the private sector customers. Hill International, Inc. operates in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services Â– Canada, Consulting Services Â– United States, Consulting Services Â– Global, and Construction Services. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services. It undertakes commercial, healthcare, education, industrial, airports and aviation, civic, science and technology, waterpower and dam, power, oil and gas, mining, water, building, power transportation, community development, and transportation projects. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.