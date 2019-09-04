Hill International Inc. (HIL) and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) Comparison side by side

Both Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hill International Inc. 3 0.38 N/A -0.45 0.00 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 1 1.13 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hill International Inc. and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hill International Inc. 0.00% -26.1% -9.1% Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0.00% -34.7% -24.3%

Volatility & Risk

Hill International Inc. has a beta of 0.88 and its 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s 120.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hill International Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hill International Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.1% of Hill International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.8% of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% are Hill International Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% are Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hill International Inc. 3.62% 12.1% 19.77% -6.53% -42.2% 2.27% Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. -1.84% 22.41% 17.57% -3.33% -20.91% 8.75%

For the past year Hill International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.

Summary

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. beats Hill International Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Hill International, Inc. provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services. It also manages various phases of the construction process for construction owners, which include cost and budget controls, scheduling, estimating, expediting, inspection, contract administration, and management of contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers. The company primarily serves the United States and other national governments, state and local governments, foreign governments, and the private sector customers. Hill International, Inc. operates in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay. Its customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.