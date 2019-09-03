Hill International Inc. (HIL) and Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) Contrasting side by side

Both Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) and Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hill International Inc. 3 0.39 N/A -0.45 0.00 Civeo Corporation 2 0.50 N/A -0.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see Hill International Inc. and Civeo Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) and Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hill International Inc. 0.00% -26.1% -9.1% Civeo Corporation 0.00% -19% -8.9%

Risk and Volatility

Hill International Inc. is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.88. Civeo Corporation’s 312.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 4.12 beta.

Liquidity

Hill International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Civeo Corporation which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Hill International Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Civeo Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.1% of Hill International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.2% of Civeo Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Hill International Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Competitively, 2.6% are Civeo Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hill International Inc. 3.62% 12.1% 19.77% -6.53% -42.2% 2.27% Civeo Corporation -2.37% -2.94% -12.7% -27.63% -58.44% 15.38%

For the past year Hill International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Civeo Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Civeo Corporation beats Hill International Inc.

Hill International, Inc. provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services. It also manages various phases of the construction process for construction owners, which include cost and budget controls, scheduling, estimating, expediting, inspection, contract administration, and management of contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers. The company primarily serves the United States and other national governments, state and local governments, foreign governments, and the private sector customers. Hill International, Inc. operates in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages, open camps, and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations. It also offers catering and food, housekeeping, recreation facility, laundry and facility management, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications, and personnel logistics services, as well as camp management services, including fresh water and sewage hauling services. The company operates 19 lodges and villages with approximately 24,000 rooms in Canada and Australia; 8 smaller open camp properties; and a fleet of mobile accommodation assets. It serves independent oil and natural gas, mining, and oilfield and mining service companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.