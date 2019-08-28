Hill International (HIL) Shares Rose While Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Lifted by $326,732 Its Position; Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Stake in Lazard LTD (LAZ) Decreased as Share Value Rose

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Hill International Inc (HIL) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 163,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.77% . The institutional investor held 1.93 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, up from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Hill International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.28 million market cap company. It closed at $2.86 lastly. It is down 42.20% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIL News: 28/03/2018 – Hill International to Implement the European Investment Bank’s Latest Infrastructure Support Program in the Western Balkans; 09/04/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL INC – RECEIVED A CONTRACT FROM MMRDA TO PROVIDE GENERAL CONSULTANCY SERVICES FOR USD 2.26 BLN MUMBAI METRO LINE 4; 09/04/2018 – Hill Intl to Provide General Consultancy Services for the Mumbai Metro Line 4; 09/03/2018 – Engine Capital Reports 10% Stake in Hill International; 08/05/2018 – Hill Intl Announces Restatement Filing; 16/04/2018 – HILL INTL HOLDER ANCORA HAS NO PRESENT PROPOSAL, MAY SEEK TALKS; 11/04/2018 – MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LTD MHJ.AX – 9-MTH REV NZ$465.5 MLN, UP 4.5 PCT; 13/03/2018 – Hill International Hires Imad Ghantous as Senior Vice President; 05/03/2018 – RPT-MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL – TO KEEP 6 EMMA & ROE STORES OF 30 CURRENTLY OPEN ACROSS AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND; REMAINDER TO BE CLOSED BY 30 JUNE 2018; 09/03/2018 – Engine Capital Details Standstill Agreement With Hill International in Friday Securities Filing

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 40.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 8,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The institutional investor held 12,940 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467,000, down from 21,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 526,626 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 09/05/2018 – Lazard’s James Donald Says Current EM Period Is Being Dominated by Dollar Weakness (Video); 15/03/2018 – Former Lazard Banker’s Home Said to Be Raided in Rio Tinto Probe; 26/04/2018 – Lazard quarterly profit jumps 48.5 pct; 26/04/2018 – Lazard’s Last Round of Top-Level Promotions Were All Home-Grown; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – SEQUENTIAL INCREASE IN AUM AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY NET INFLOWS OF $2.4 BLN; 06/03/2018 – REG-Lazard World Trust Fund Net Asset Value(s); 09/04/2018 – LAZARD HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK’S GAULTIER TO ADVISE ON EQUITY DEALS; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasel valued Braskem at $11.4 billion in offer – report; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 6.3% Position in Sensient; 09/03/2018 – Lazard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hill International Reschedules Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call and Announces Annual Stockholders Meeting Date and Stockholder Proposal and Nomination Deadline – GlobeNewswire” on March 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Steven B. Morris Joins Hill International as the Firm’s New Aviation Sector Leader – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “International Telecommunications Union Selects Hill International to Support New Headquarters Project – GlobeNewswire” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New York City Department of Design and Construction Selects JV Featuring Hill International for Major Jails Program – GlobeNewswire” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hill International Names New Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 177,709 shares to 89,375 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 21,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,856 shares, and cut its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.85 million activity. Shares for $11,100 were bought by Weintraub Todd E on Monday, May 13. Shares for $140,560 were bought by Sgro David on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 5.83, from 7.75 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold HIL shares while 9 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 18.82 million shares or 50.70% less from 38.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co accumulated 33,800 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd reported 3.53M shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, Guernsey-based fund reported 50,470 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt reported 206,051 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Boothbay Fund Management Limited Co holds 0.04% or 135,521 shares in its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 19,941 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deltec Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 246,145 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Millennium Ltd holds 341,005 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.01% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). 108,500 are owned by Creative Planning. Moreover, Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp has 0% invested in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) for 30,535 shares. Foundry Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 620,815 shares. Rutabaga Cap Mgmt Limited Co Ma stated it has 792,200 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold LAZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 82.57 million shares or 2.57% less from 84.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Comml Bank stated it has 6,124 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 196,554 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.2% or 1.21M shares. 12,900 are owned by Amp Investors Ltd. Lomas Capital Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.07% or 276,343 shares. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Liability holds 10,079 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 5.94M shares. Gradient Investments Lc holds 0% or 42 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Limited accumulated 51,300 shares. Raymond James & Assocs accumulated 0.02% or 435,750 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel holds 18,070 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). New York-based Tiaa Cref Mgmt Llc has invested 0.02% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 16,511 shares. 32,359 are owned by Trexquant Inv Lp.